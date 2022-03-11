WADDELL & ASSOCIATES, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 140 stocks valued at a total of $517.00Mil. The top holdings were MDY(10.39%), FNDA(9.69%), and VT(9.52%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WADDELL & ASSOCIATES, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, WADDELL & ASSOCIATES, LLC bought 2,178,149 shares of ARCA:CAPE for a total holding of 2,190,636. The trade had a 8.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.31.

On 11/03/2022, DoubleLine Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF traded for a price of $20.86 per share and a market cap of $159.41Mil. The stock has returned -6.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, DoubleLine Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 2.89.

WADDELL & ASSOCIATES, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:IXUS by 346,555 shares. The trade had a 4.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.68.

On 11/03/2022, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF traded for a price of $52.68 per share and a market cap of $25.55Bil. The stock has returned -25.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.44.

The guru established a new position worth 153,055 shares in NAS:QQQM, giving the stock a 3.26% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $123.94 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF traded for a price of $109.34 per share and a market cap of $4.95Bil. The stock has returned -31.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 6.34.

The guru established a new position worth 975,447 shares in ARCA:CGV, giving the stock a 2.34% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $12.67 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, Conductor Global Equity Value ETF traded for a price of $12.5057 per share and a market cap of $66.05Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Conductor Global Equity Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.31.

During the quarter, WADDELL & ASSOCIATES, LLC bought 28,995 shares of ARCA:VT for a total holding of 623,477. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $87.52.

On 11/03/2022, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF traded for a price of $82.31 per share and a market cap of $22.08Bil. The stock has returned -21.91% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 2.11.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

