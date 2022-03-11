HOHIMER WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 175 stocks valued at a total of $311.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(5.35%), USHY(2.96%), and AMZN(1.84%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HOHIMER WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 64,806 shares in NYSE:TTE, giving the stock a 0.97% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.24 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, TotalEnergies SE traded for a price of $54.79 per share and a market cap of $138.26Bil. The stock has returned 14.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TotalEnergies SE has a price-earnings ratio of 6.27, a price-book ratio of 1.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.56 and a price-sales ratio of 0.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 8,242-share investment in NYSE:ROP. Previously, the stock had a 0.96% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $406.95 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, Roper Technologies Inc traded for a price of $403.12 per share and a market cap of $42.73Bil. The stock has returned -15.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Roper Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-book ratio of 3.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.92 and a price-sales ratio of 7.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

HOHIMER WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:NVDA by 19,191 shares. The trade had a 0.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $158.09.

On 11/03/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $132.19 per share and a market cap of $329.15Bil. The stock has returned -49.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 43.34, a price-book ratio of 13.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 35.46 and a price-sales ratio of 11.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 84,060-share investment in NYSE:WMB. Previously, the stock had a 0.78% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $32.58 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, Williams Companies Inc traded for a price of $33.04 per share and a market cap of $40.25Bil. The stock has returned 22.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Williams Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-book ratio of 3.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.45 and a price-sales ratio of 3.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 190,623-share investment in NAS:WBD. Previously, the stock had a 0.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $13.59 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc traded for a price of $12.68 per share and a market cap of $30.78Bil. The stock has returned -48.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.17 and a price-sales ratio of 0.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.43, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

