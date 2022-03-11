KRAFT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 26 stocks valued at a total of $99.00Mil. The top holdings were DFAT(25.34%), DFAC(19.85%), and DFUV(12.52%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were KRAFT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

KRAFT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:DFAT by 20,734 shares. The trade had a 0.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.66.

On 11/03/2022, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF traded for a price of $43.37 per share and a market cap of $7.03Bil. The stock has returned -7.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.24.

The guru established a new position worth 15,835 shares in ARCA:VTEB, giving the stock a 0.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.8 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF traded for a price of $47.76 per share and a market cap of $20.84Bil. The stock has returned -11.04% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

KRAFT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:VNQI by 9,134 shares. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.39.

On 11/03/2022, Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF traded for a price of $37.38 per share and a market cap of $3.35Bil. The stock has returned -31.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 0.73.

KRAFT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:VGIT by 4,954 shares. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.43.

On 11/03/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $57.61 per share and a market cap of $12.26Bil. The stock has returned -12.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, KRAFT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 2,027 shares of ARCA:VBR for a total holding of 9,590. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $158.1.

On 11/03/2022, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $156.75 per share and a market cap of $23.09Bil. The stock has returned -11.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.54.

