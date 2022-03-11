Beaird Harris Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 520 stocks valued at a total of $456.00Mil. The top holdings were VTIP(10.28%), DFUV(9.41%), and DFAS(9.06%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Beaird Harris Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Beaird Harris Wealth Management, LLC bought 1,369,299 shares of NYSE:ET for a total holding of 1,369,368. The trade had a 3.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $11.14.

On 11/03/2022, Energy Transfer LP traded for a price of $12.36 per share and a market cap of $38.15Bil. The stock has returned 33.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Energy Transfer LP has a price-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-book ratio of 1.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.93 and a price-sales ratio of 0.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Beaird Harris Wealth Management, LLC bought 306,581 shares of ARCA:AVEM for a total holding of 540,816. The trade had a 3.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.9.

On 11/03/2022, Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF traded for a price of $45.69 per share and a market cap of $1.54Bil. The stock has returned -27.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.14.

During the quarter, Beaird Harris Wealth Management, LLC bought 202,427 shares of ARCA:AVDV for a total holding of 331,377. The trade had a 2.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.99.

On 11/03/2022, Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $50.25 per share and a market cap of $1.80Bil. The stock has returned -21.85% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 0.83.

During the quarter, Beaird Harris Wealth Management, LLC bought 85,802 shares of ARCA:VSS for a total holding of 174,626. The trade had a 1.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $103.83.

On 11/03/2022, Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index Fund ETF traded for a price of $95.74 per share and a market cap of $6.86Bil. The stock has returned -28.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index Fund ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.18.

During the quarter, Beaird Harris Wealth Management, LLC bought 216,575 shares of ARCA:VEA for a total holding of 465,851. The trade had a 1.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.64.

On 11/03/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $38.31 per share and a market cap of $89.67Bil. The stock has returned -24.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.36.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

