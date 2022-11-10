



Orbus Digital and WISeKey are Launching Joint Operations to Offer SSL/TLS Cybersecurity and Trust Services in West Africa



Geneva – Dakar - November 3rd, 2022 – WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity and IoT company, today announced that is has joined forces with Orbus Digital (part of the GAINDE 2000 Group) to deploy a complete suite of security solutions for organizations' websites based on SSL/TLS services, secured by the OISTE/WISeKey root of trust.

GAINDE 2000 Group, a leading African group in the field of ICTs. ORBUS Digital is the branch of the GAINDE 2000 Group that develops a range of products and services to facilitate the administrative procedures and business processes of companies by means of digital solutions. Orbus Digital and WISeKey have signed a strategic partnership agreement aiming to generate synergies by launching new and innovative cryptographic security solutions in the West African region and in other markets.

The goal is to position the best quality/price offer on the African market enabling customers to meet the increasing level of requirements of browsers that limit access to sites considered dangerous because they do not have SSL.

VP Corporate Alliances & Partnerships of WISeKey, Carlos Moreno noted: “We are proud to collaborate with GAINDE 2000 Group in the context of securing the websites of organizations on African territory using our technology and our OISTE Root of Trust.”

Daniel SARR, Managing Director of Orbus Digital added: "The strategic partnership with WISeKey will strengthen Orbus Digital's pan-African service offering by facilitating the recognition of SSL certificates on a global scale to enable African organizations to secure their websites in compliance with international standards.”

What is an SSL certificate?

An SSL certificate is an electronic certificate that authenticates the identity of a website and enables an encrypted connection. SSL stands for "Secure Sockets Layer", it is a security protocol that creates an encrypted link between a web server and a web browser.

Businesses should add SSL certificates to their website to secure online transactions and secure the privacy of customer information.

To summarize… SSL secures Internet connections and prevents criminals from viewing or modifying the information exchanged between two systems. When you see a small padlock next to the URL in the address bar, it means SSL is protecting the website you are visiting.

About WISeKey

WISeKey ( WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd

Company Contact: Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

[email protected] WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

Contact: Lena Cati

The Equity Group Inc.

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

[email protected]

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.

About ORBUS Digital :

ORBUS DIGITAL is the pan-African branch of the GAINDE 2000 Group dedicated to digital consulting and services. It brings together experts with cross-functional skills to provide you with solutions to the most complex challenges of digital transformation.

GAINDE 2000 est un groupe sénégalais leader dans le domaine de l’économie numérique. Créé en 2002, il est spécialisé dans la facilitation du commerce international, la modernisation et la dématérialisation des formalités administratives. Issu d’un partenariat public-privé (PPP). Depuis 2015, GAINDE 2000 a créé une Autorité de Certification (AC), reconnue en Afrique de l’Ouest, pour s’occuper de la production et de la gestion du cycle de certificats électroniques. ORBUS DIGITAL est chargée de l’exploitation de toute la suite de produit de l’AC à savoir la signature électronique, l’authentification forte, la messagerie sécurisée et la sécurisation web. Le groupe GAINDE 2000 est Certifié ISO 9001 et 27001 afin de vous garantir une bonne qualité de service!

