BERLIN, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite ( MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising platform, has entered into a strategic collaboration with rlaxx TV, an ad-supported VOD service available in 26 countries.



As part of the deal, rlaxx TV will utilize Magnite’s technology to manage its OTT inventory across CTV and mobile apps. Magnite’s CTV platform provides rlaxx TV with tools specifically built to support premium, long-form video and the high-quality viewing experiences that this content demands.

“In order to make high quality VOD content accessible for free, we’re focused on making our advertising as efficient and effective as possible,” said Ronny Lutzi, CEO at rlaxx TV. “Magnite’s proven track record working with major OTT media owners as well as the industry-leading features within their CTV platform give us great confidence that we are on the right track.”

The rlaxx TV app is now available on more than 60% of smart TVs in 26 countries as well as on media streamers, iOS and Android mobile devices, and as a Beta version on the web. The app is free of charge and does not require registration.

“Ad-supported streaming is growing across Europe and we’re looking forward to working closely with the rlaxx TV team to capture this momentum,” said Sam Wilson, Managing Director of CTV, EMEA at Magnite. “Magnite’s technology will give rlaxx TV more advanced tools, insight, and control to help them make the most of the inventory and grow their programmatic advertising strategy.”

About Magnite

We’re Magnite ( MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising platform. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world's leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

About rlaxx TV

rlaxx TV is an ad-financed and therefore free of charge streaming service where content is shown in linear theme-based channels of diverse content providers. Functions such as pause, restart, or watch later as well as the possibility to access an on-demand library are of course included. In this way, the app combines the relaxed experience of linear television with the flexibility of Video on Demand. rlaxx TV is like television - but different! rlaxx TV is currently available in the following 26 countries: Germany, Austria, Switzerland, UK, France, Netherlands, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Belgium, Iceland, Luxembourg, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Poland, Turkey, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Venezuela, Colombia, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.

In addition to Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Xbox, iOS, iPadOS, Android, as a browser version and Android TV, rlaxx TV is also available on most smart TVs from the following manufacturers: Samsung, Panasonic, LG, Blaupunkt, Hisense, Hitachi, JVC, Medion, Metz, Sharp, Telefunken, Toshiba, Grundig and Vestel. The rlaxx TV app can be easily downloaded from the App Store on the Smart TV and directly streamed for free and without registration.

