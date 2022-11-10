Orosur Mining Inc. - Notice of AGM Notification of Investor Q&A Session

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2022 / Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or "the Company") ( AIM:OMI, Financial)(TSX-V:OMI), a South American-focused minerals explorer and developer, with current operations in Columbia, Brazil and Argentina, announces that copies of the Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM'), including the Management Information Circular and proxy forms have been posted to shareholders. Copies are also available on the website at: https://www.orosur.ca/

The AGM will be held on 2nd December 2022 at 12pm GMT at the offices of SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP, Prince Frederick House, 35-39 Maddox Street, London, W1S 2PP. Shareholders are strongly encouraged by the Board to vote by proxy by completing their form of proxy in accordance with the instructions on the proxy form.

Notification of Investor Q&A Session

Orosur is pleased to announce that following the AGM on 2nd December 2022, Brad George, the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Louis Castro, Chairman, will be holding a live Investor Q&A session via the Investor Meet Company platform on 5th December 2022 at 10.00am (UK Local time).

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9am the day before the meeting (4th December) or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet the Company via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/orosur-mining-inc/register-investor

Investors who already follow Orosur on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

For further information visit www.orosur.ca , follow on [email protected] or contact:

Orosur Mining Inc

Louis Castro, Chairman

Brad George, CEO

[email protected]

Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Joint Broker

Jeff Keating / Caroline Rowe

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3 470 0470

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker

Andy Thacker

JamesPope

Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050

Flagstaff Strategic and Investor Communications

Tim Thompson

Mark Edwards

Fergus Mellon

Tel: +44 (0) 207 129 1474

[email protected]

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSX-V: OMI; AIM: OMI) is a minerals explorer and developer focused on identifying and advancing projects in South America. The Company currently operates in Colombia, Brazil and Argentina and has discontinued operations in Uruguay.

