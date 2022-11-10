AS EVOTEC DRUG SUBSTANCE (GERMANY) GMBH, THE ACQUISITION STRENGTHENS EVOTEC'S CLINICAL AND COMMERCIAL DRUG SUBSTANCE MANUFACTURING CAPACITY AND CAPABILITY ESPECIALLY FOR RARE DISEASES AND PRECISION THERAPEUTICS

HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2022 / Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange:EVT)(MDAX/TecDAX,)(ISIN:DE0005664809)(NASDAQ:EVO) announced today that the acquisition of Central Glass Germany GmbH from the Japanese chemical manufacturing company Central Glass Co. Ltd., signed in August 2022, has been completed.

As Evotec Drug Substance (Germany) GmbH ("Evotec DS"), the strategic transaction strengthens Evotec's clinical and commercial manufacturing capacity and capability for small molecule therapeutics. Located in Halle/Westphalia, Germany, Evotec DS comprises a team of approximately 60 highly skilled chemical manufacturing experts and a fully operational EU cGMP certified facility.

Evotec DS provides a high-quality, European-based solution to Evotec's partners for the development and commercialisation of drug substances, especially for rare diseases and precision therapeutics. Adding to Evotec's existing drug substance development and manufacturing platform, the new site will enable the Company to offer its partners highly flexible product lifecycle management strategies. Evotec intends to invest meaningfully in the coming years to establish the facility as a leading European centre of excellence for rare disease drug substance manufacturing.

Dr Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer of Evotec, commented: "The seamless integration of clinical and commercial manufacturing into the drug discovery and development continuum is critical for offering efficient and cost-effective medicinal product development solutions. Within the past few weeks, we have been closely working together with the great team at Evotec DS in order to ensure a smooth and rapid integration of the Halle operation within Evotec; we have been impressed by our new colleagues' commitment and enthusiasm, and we are thrilled to welcome them into our team dedicated to developing and manufacturing precision medicines to address unmet medical needs, with a strong focus on rare diseases and niche therapeutic indications."

The contract was signed on 24August. After meeting obligatory closing conditions, including a long-term lease agreement, the transaction has closed effective 1 November.

ABOUT EVOTEC SE

Evotec is a life science company with a unique business model that delivers on its mission to discover and develop highly effective therapeutics and make them available to the patients. The Company's multimodality platform comprises a unique combination of innovative technologies, data and science for the discovery, development, and production of first-in-class and best-in-class pharmaceutical products. Evotec leverages this "Data-driven R&D Autobahn to Cures" for proprietary projects and within a network of partners including all Top 20 Pharma and over 800 biotechnology companies, academic institutions, as well as other healthcare stakeholders. Evotec has strategic activities in a broad range of currently underserved therapeutic areas, including e.g. neurology, oncology, as well as metabolic and infectious diseases. Within these areas of expertise, Evotec aims to create the world-leading co-owned pipeline for innovative therapeutics and has to-date established a portfolio of more than 200 proprietary and co-owned R&D projects from early discovery to clinical development. Evotec operates globally with more than 4,500 highly qualified people. The Company's 17 sites offer highly synergistic technologies and services and operate as complementary clusters of excellence. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com and follow us on Twitter %40Evotec and LinkedIn .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement contains forward-looking statements concerning future events, including the proposed offering and listing of Evotec's securities. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "should," "target," "would" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include comments regarding Evotec's expectations for revenues, Group EBITDA and unpartnered R&D expenses. These forward-looking statements are based on the information available to, and the expectations and assumptions deemed reasonable by Evotec at the time these statements were made. No assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Evotec. Evotec expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Evotec's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

