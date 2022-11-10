MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELA Bio, Inc. ("TELA"), a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on providing innovative soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient’s own anatomy, today announced that the Company will participate in the Canaccord MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum on November 17th, 2022.



TELA’s management is scheduled to present at the Canaccord MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum on Thursday, November 17th, 2022, at 1:30pm ET. Interested parties can access the live and archived webcast at ir.telabio.com.

About TELA Bio, Inc.

TELA Bio, Inc. ( TELA) is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on providing innovative technologies that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient’s own anatomy. The Company is committed to providing surgeons with advanced, economically effective soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that leverage the patient’s natural healing response while minimizing long-term exposure to permanent synthetic materials. For more information, visit www.telabio.com.

Investor Contact

Greg Chodaczek

332-895-3230

[email protected]