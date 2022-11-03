IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE: IDA) reported third quarter 2022 net income attributable to IDACORP of $106.4 million, or $2.10 per diluted share, compared with $97.9 million, or $1.93 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021. For the first nine months of 2022, IDACORP reported net income attributable to IDACORP of $216.9 million, or $4.28 per diluted share, compared with $212.8 million, or $4.20 per diluted share, in the first nine months of 2021.

“Sustained customer growth, an increase in retail sales from hotter weather, and a mid-year approval for the acceleration of the Jim Bridger coal plant retirement, along with higher transmission wheeling revenues, all contributed to the quarter's results," said IDACORP President and Chief Executive Officer Lisa Grow. "Cost pressures primarily from labor-related inflation, as well as higher wholesale power and natural gas price impacts, offset some of those benefits compared with last year.

"With our strong financial results so far this year, we are once again increasing our earnings guidance range," Grow added. "We are optimistic that IDACORP will achieve its 15th straight year of growth in earnings per share."

IDACORP is increasing its previously reported full-year 2022 earnings guidance to the range of $5.05 to $5.15 per diluted share, and is also reaffirming that IDACORP does not expect Idaho Power to use any of the additional tax credits available under its Idaho earnings support regulatory mechanism in 2022. The earnings guidance assumes normal weather conditions over the balance of the year.

Performance Summary

A summary of financial highlights for the periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 is as follows (in thousands, except per-share amounts):

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income attributable to IDACORP, Inc. $ 106,380 $ 97,897 $ 216,928 $ 212,752 Weighted average outstanding shares – diluted 50,722 50,681 50,689 50,621 IDACORP, Inc. earnings per diluted share $ 2.10 $ 1.93 $ 4.28 $ 4.20

The table below provides a reconciliation of net income attributable to IDACORP for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, from the same periods in 2021 (items are in millions and are before related income tax impact unless otherwise noted).

Three months ended Nine months ended Net income attributable to IDACORP, Inc. - September 30, 2021 $ 97.9 $ 212.8 Increase (decrease) in Idaho Power net income: Customer growth, net of associated power supply costs and power cost adjustment (PCA) mechanisms 3.6 9.4 Usage per retail customer, net of associated power supply costs and PCA mechanisms 12.6 (3.1) Idaho fixed cost adjustment (FCA) revenues (5.1) (4.7) Retail revenues per megawatt-hour (MWh), net of associated power supply costs and PCA mechanisms 10.6 15.9 Transmission wheeling-related revenues 1.2 6.1 Other operations and maintenance (O&M) expenses (12.9) (31.5) Depreciation expense (1.8) 5.8 Other changes in operating revenues and expenses, net (4.7) (5.3) Increase (decrease) in Idaho Power operating income 3.5 (7.4) Non-operating expense, net 2.2 7.3 Income tax expense 0.6 1.9 Total increase in Idaho Power net income 6.3 1.8 Other IDACORP changes (net of tax) 2.2 2.3 Net income attributable to IDACORP, Inc. - September 30, 2022 $ 106.4 $ 216.9

Net Income - Third Quarter 2022

IDACORP's net income increased $8.5 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared with the third quarter of 2021, due primarily to higher net income at Idaho Power. At Idaho Power, customer growth increased operating income by $3.6 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared with the third quarter of 2021, as the number of Idaho Power customers grew by over 15,100, or 2.5 percent, during the twelve months ended September 30, 2022. Higher sales volumes on a per-customer basis in all customer classes increased operating income by $12.6 million. Warmer and drier weather in the third quarter of 2022, when compared with the third quarter of 2021, caused customers to use more energy on a per-customer basis for air conditioning and irrigation pumping. The revenue impact of the increase in sales volumes per customer was partially offset by the FCA mechanism (applicable to residential and small commercial customers), which decreased revenues in the third quarter of 2022 by $5.1 million compared with the third quarter of 2021.

The net increase in retail revenues per MWh, net of associated power supply costs and PCA mechanisms, increased operating income by $10.6 million during the third quarter of 2022 compared with the third quarter of 2021. The net increase was partially due to changes in Idaho Power’s customer sales mix, which includes separate rate tariffs based on customer class. To a greater extent, the increase was due to the June 1, 2022 rate increase for Idaho Power’s Idaho retail customers related to the Bridger Order. Idaho Power plans to cease participation in all coal-related operations at the Jim Bridger plant by 2028 (Bridger Order). Idaho Power expects the Bridger Order to increase operating revenues, net depreciation expense, and income tax expense in future periods and estimates the impacts of the Bridger Order will increase net income by approximately $10 million in 2023. Idaho Power expects the ongoing annual benefit to net income thereafter from the Bridger Order to decline each year through 2030, primarily due to the annual decline in Jim Bridger plant coal-related rate base, which Idaho Power expects to be fully depreciated by December 31, 2030.

Transmission wheeling-related revenues increased $1.2 million during the third quarter of 2022 compared with the third quarter of 2021 as Idaho Power's open access transmission tariff (OATT) rates were approximately 4 percent higher.

Other O&M expenses increased $12.9 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared with the third quarter of 2021 due mostly to inflationary pressures on labor-related costs, professional services, vehicle fuel, and supplies, and to a lesser extent, the timing of performance-based variable compensation accruals.

Depreciation expense increased $1.8 million due primarily to an increase in utility plant in service and the impacts of the Bridger Order, which authorized Idaho Power in its Idaho jurisdiction to accelerate depreciation on, earn a return on, and recover through 2030 the net book value of coal-related assets at Idaho Power's jointly-owned Jim Bridger plant as of December 31, 2020, plus forecasted plant investments.

Other changes in operating revenues and expenses, net, decreased operating income by $4.7 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared with the third quarter 2021, due to the increase in net power supply expenses that were not deferred for future recovery in rates through Idaho Power's power cost adjustment mechanisms. Higher wholesale energy market prices in the western United States and higher energy usage by Idaho Power customers, combined with below-average generation from Idaho Power's hydroelectric facilities, increased Idaho Power's net power supply expenses in the third quarter of 2022.

Net non-operating expense decreased $2.2 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared with the third quarter of 2021. Allowance for funds used during construction (AFUDC) increased as the average construction work in progress balance was higher throughout the third quarter of 2022 compared with the third quarter of 2021.

At IDACORP, a $1.8 million increase in net income for the third quarter of 2022 compared with the third quarter of 2021 was primarily due to changes in tax basis adjustments between the periods at IDACORP Financial Services, Inc. (IFS).

Net Income - Year-To-Date 2022

IDACORP's net income increased $4.1 million for the first nine months of 2022 compared with the first nine months of 2021, due primarily to higher net income at Idaho Power and IFS. At Idaho Power, customer growth increased operating income by $9.4 million. Usage per retail customer decreased operating income by $3.1 million in the first nine months of 2022 compared with the same period of 2021. Lower sales volumes on a per-customer basis for irrigation customers more than offset higher sales volumes on a per customer basis in the other customer classes. Warmer and drier weather in Idaho Power's service area during the third quarter of 2022 compared with the third quarter of 2021 led customers to use more energy per customer for air conditioning and irrigation pumping, but for irrigation customers this higher usage per customer in the third quarter only partially offset the lower usage per irrigation customer in the second quarter. The positive revenue impact of the increase in sales volumes per residential and small commercial customer was partially offset by the FCA mechanism, which decreased revenues in the first nine months of 2022 by $4.7 million compared with the first nine months of 2021.

The net increase in retail revenues per MWh, net of associated power supply costs and PCA mechanisms, increased operating income by $15.9 million during the first nine months of 2022 compared with the first nine months of 2021 due primarily to the June 1, 2022 rate increase for Idaho Power’s Idaho retail customers related to the Bridger Order. Also, changes in Idaho Power's customer sales mix, which includes separate rate tariffs based on customer class, contributed to the increase in retail revenues per MWh.

Transmission wheeling-related revenues increased $6.1 million during the first nine months of 2022 compared with the first nine months of 2021. Warmer weather in the southwest United States and milder weather in the Pacific Northwest during the second quarter of 2022 compared with the second quarter of 2021 led to a price spread between energy market hubs. This price spread increased wheeling activity across Idaho Power's transmission system for wheeling customers to access these markets in the first nine months of 2022 compared with the first nine months of 2021. Also, Idaho Power's OATT rates were approximately 4 percent higher in the first nine months of 2022 compared with the first nine months of 2021. In addition, two new long-term wheeling agreements executed in April 2021 contributed to increased wheeling volumes during the first four months of 2022 compared with the same period in 2021.

Other O&M expenses increased $31.5 million in the first nine months of 2022 compared with the first nine months of 2021, due partially to maintenance activities at the Jim Bridger coal plant, Langley Gulch natural gas plant, and American Falls hydropower project. Most of those maintenance activities are performed as scheduled maintenance, but not annually. Also, inflationary pressures on labor-related costs, professional services, vehicle fuel, and supplies and, to a lesser extent, the timing of performance-based variable compensation accruals contributed to the increase in other O&M expenses in the first nine months of 2022 compared with the first nine months of 2021.

Depreciation expense decreased $5.8 million, due primarily to the impact of the Bridger Order, which authorized Idaho Power to accelerate the depreciation on and recover through 2030 the net book value of coal-related assets at Idaho Power's jointly-owned Jim Bridger plant as of December 31, 2020, plus forecasted plant investments. The Bridger Order resulted in Idaho Power recording the deferral of certain depreciation expense in the second quarter of 2022.

Other changes in operating revenues and expenses, net, decreased operating income by $5.3 million in the first nine months of 2022 compared with the same period of 2021, due to the increase in net power supply expenses that were not deferred for future recovery in rates through Idaho Power' s power cost adjustment mechanisms. Higher wholesale energy market prices in the western United States and higher energy usage by Idaho Power customers, combined with below-average generation from Idaho Power's hydroelectric facilities, increased Idaho Power's net power supply expenses in the first nine months of 2022.

Non-operating expense, net, decreased $7.3 million in the first nine months of 2022 compared with the first nine months of 2021. AFUDC increased as the average construction work in progress balance was higher throughout the first nine months of 2022 compared with the same period of 2021. Also, interest income increased due to higher market interest rates, and investment income increased related to life insurance claims in the rabbi trust for Idaho Power's nonqualified defined benefit pension plans, in the first nine months of 2022 compared with the same period of 2021.

Idaho Power's income tax expense for the first nine months of 2022 decreased by $1.9 million compared with the same period of 2021, primarily due to plant-related income tax return adjustments.

At IDACORP, a $2.2 million increase in net income for the first nine months of 2022 compared with the first nine months of 2021 was primarily due to changes in tax basis adjustments between the periods at IFS.

2022 Annual Earnings Guidance and Key Operating and Financial Metrics

IDACORP is increasing its earnings guidance estimate for 2022. The 2022 guidance incorporates all of the key operating and financial assumptions listed in the table that follows (in millions, except per share amounts):

Current(1) Previous(2) IDACORP Earnings Guidance (per share) $ 5.05 – $ 5.15 $ 4.95 – $ 5.05 Idaho Power Additional Accumulated Deferred Investment Tax Credits No change None Idaho Power O&M Expense $ 375 – $ 385 $ 365 – $ 375 Idaho Power Capital Expenditures, Excluding AFUDC No change $ 500 – $ 520 Idaho Power Hydropower Generation (MWh) 5.3 – 5.6 5.0 – 6.0

(1) As of November 3, 2022.

(2) As of August 4, 2022, the date of filing IDACORP's and Idaho Power's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

More detailed financial and operational information is provided in IDACORP's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed today with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

Web Cast / Conference Call

IDACORP will hold an analyst conference call today at 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time). All parties interested in listening may do so through a live webcast on IDACORP's website (www.idacorpinc.com), or by calling (855) 761-5600 for listen-only mode. The passcode for the call is 3990987. The conference call logistics are also posted on IDACORP's website and will be included in IDACORP's earnings news release. Slides will be included during the conference call. To access the slide deck, register for the event just prior to the call at www.idacorpinc.com%2Finvestor-relations%2Fearnings-center%2Fdefault.aspx. A replay of the conference call will be available on the company's website for 12 months and will be available shortly after the call.

Background Information

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE: IDA), Boise, Idaho-based and formed in 1998, is a holding company comprised of Idaho Power, a regulated electric utility; IDACORP Financial, a holder of affordable housing projects and other real estate investments; and Ida-West Energy, an operator of small hydroelectric generation projects that satisfy the requirements of the Public Utility Regulatory Policies Act of 1978. Idaho Power, headquartered in vibrant and fast-growing Boise, Idaho, has been a locally operated energy company since 1916. Today, it serves a 24,000-square-mile service area in Idaho and Oregon. Idaho Power’s goal to provide 100% clean energy by 2045 builds on its long history as a clean-energy leader that provides reliable service at affordable prices. With 17 low-cost hydropower projects at the core of its diverse energy mix, Idaho Power’s residential, business, and agricultural customers pay among the nation's lowest prices for electricity. It’s 2,000 employees proudly serve more than 610,000 customers with a culture of safety first, integrity always, and respect for all. To learn more about IDACORP or Idaho Power, visit www.idacorpinc.com or www.idahopower.com.

