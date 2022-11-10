CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuneering Corporation ( IMRX), a biopharmaceutical company that aims to create medicines for all patients with solid tumors driven by RAS mutations and other MAPK pathway activation events, today announced that management will participate in three November investor conferences to share commentary around the Company’s pipeline, platform, and business strategy. Presenting will be Ben Zeskind, Ph.D., Co-Founder, and Chief Executive Officer and Brett Hall, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer.



Immuneering will participate in the following conferences:

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, London, England

Format: Fireside Chat

Date: November 15, 2022

Time: 12:55-1:25 pm CET

34 Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference, New York, NY

Format: Formal Presentation

Date: November 29, 2022

Time: 10:30-10:55 am ET

5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference, Virtual

Format: Fireside Chat

Date: December 1, 2022

Time: 9:40-10:00 am ET

The audio portions of the presentations will be webcast live and archived for 30 days in the Investor Relations section of Immuneering’s website at Events & Presentations | Immuneering Corporation .

About Immuneering Corporation

Immuneering aims to create medicines for all patients with solid tumors driven by RAS mutations and other MAPK pathway activation events. Immuneering has more than a decade of experience applying translational bioinformatics to generate insights into drug mechanism of action and patient treatment response. Building on this experience, Immuneering's disease-agnostic discovery platform enables the company to create product candidates based on 1) biological insights that are both counterintuitive and deeply rooted in data, and 2) novel chemistry. Immuneering is evaluating its lead product candidate, IMM-1-104, in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial in advanced solid tumors with RAS mutations (NCT05585320). IMM-1-104 aims to achieve pan-RAS activity that selectively impacts cancer cells to a greater extent than healthy cells. IMM-1-104 is designed to be a highly selective third generation dual MEK inhibitor that modulates the signaling dynamics of the MAPK pathway by driving deep cyclic inhibition that deprives tumor cells of the sustained proliferative signaling required for rapid growth, while providing a cadenced, normalizing level of signaling designed to spare healthy cells. IMM-1-104 is translationally guided by Immuneering's proprietary, human-aligned 3D tumor modeling platform combined with patient aligned bioinformatics. In addition to IMM-1-104, Immuneering is currently evaluating IMM-6-415 in IND-enabling studies. The earlier Immuneering drug discovery pipeline includes five additional oncology programs as well as two neuroscience programs.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures that contain "forward-looking statements," including, without limitation, statements regarding Immuneering’s expectations regarding the treatment potential of IMM-1-104 and IMM-6-415, the timing of commencement and enrollment of the Phase 1/2a clinical trial for IMM-1-104, the design, enrollment criteria and conduct of the Phase 1/2a clinical trial, the timing of submission of the IND and commencement of clinical trials for IMM-6-415 and Immuneering’s ability to advance its pipeline and further diversify its portfolio and make progress towards its longstanding goal of creating better medicines for cancer patients. Forward-looking statements are based on Immuneering’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the risks inherent in oncology and neuroscience drug development, including target discovery, target validation, lead compound identification, lead compound optimization, preclinical studies and clinical trials. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in Immuneering’s most recent Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Immuneering undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

