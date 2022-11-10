AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, today announced it has been selected, with partners Acciona and MACA Civil, as the Preferred Proponent to develop a plan to deliver the North Package, a major package of works with the North East Link Program (NELP), Victoria, Australia – the state’s biggest road project and largest ever investment in Melbourne’s north-east. AECOM is expected to provide a range of engineering, design, and advisory services to support the development and delivery of the project.

“We’re excited to be part of a transformative project that will change the way people move around Melbourne and deliver positive outcomes for communities and the environment,” said Richard Barrett, chief executive of AECOM’s Australia and New Zealand region. “Working with the North East Link Program, Acciona and MACA Civil, we look forward to leveraging our diverse skills base, particularly our global sustainability and transportation expertise combined with our digital design capabilities, to develop and deliver this city-shaping project.”

The North Package is one of the North East Link Program’s five major packages. The North East Link Program will provide a safe and efficient freeway connection for more than 135,000 vehicles a day, taking 15,000 trucks off busy residential roads in the northeast of greater Melbourne every day. It will also enhance access to major suburban business and employment centers, improve orbital road connectivity across Melbourne and boost the capacity of the city’s freight network.

The North Package includes the design and construction of the North East Link between M80-Plenty Rd interchange and the north tunnel entrance at Watsonia. As Preferred Proponent AECOM and its partners will work with NELP and project and community stakeholders to develop the final proposal and commence delivery readiness activities. The works will include new and upgraded freeway, separation of local roads from the freeway, significant earthworks, retaining walls, bridge structures, rail interface works, intelligent transport systems, urban design, and landscaping.

