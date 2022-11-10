pOpshelf announced chainwide celebrations planned for Saturday, November 5 to commemorate the Company’s second birthday and opening of its 100th store. All pOpshelf stores on November 5 will offer 15 percent off all purchases and host a contest for two $250 pOpshelf gift cards.

“During the past two years, pOpshelf continues to positively resonate with customers through our fun shopping experience, on-trend merchandise and relevant price points,” said Emily Taylor, Dollar General’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer. “We’re thrilled to celebrate the grand opening of our 100th store together with our second birthday and look forward to many more celebrations as we extend our pOpshelf offerings to new communities in the coming years.”

Additionally, pOpshelf will host a community celebration at its 100th store at 2200 Hamilton Place Boulevard, Suite 01A in Chattanooga, Tennessee on November 5 beginning at 9 a.m. Festivities will include complimentary DIY crafts, hot cocoa and birthday cake.

pOpshelf debuted near Nashville, Tennessee in fall 2020 and currently operates 100 locations in nine states including more than 30 store-within-a-store locations that combine pOpshelf and DG Market offerings. pOpshelf is on track to operate approximately 150 standalone stores and 40 combination formats by the end of the 2022 fiscal year, as well as operate up to approximately 1,000 total stores by its 2025 fiscal year end.

As part of pOpshelf’s commitment to serving communities, its partnership with The+Confetti+Foundation provides birthday parties to children spending their birthday in a hospital, pediatric oncology clinic or hospice facility. The partnership aims to bring positive memories, normalcy and joy to patients and their families during a difficult time. To date, pOpshelf has donated more than $120,000 to The Confetti Foundation, helping provide more than 2,900 children’s birthday parties.

Each pOpshelf store creates up to 15 new jobs and employs team members passionate about helping customers enjoy their shopping experience. At pOpshelf, team members have the opportunity to join an invigorating retail environment that brings the new brand’s mission of making shopping exciting and fun for everyday purchases and unique finds to life.Candidates interested in joining the pOpshelf team may review and apply for positions online at https%3A%2F%2Fcareers.popshelf.com%2F.

Learn more about pOpshelf and access additional collateral to supplement a story here or contact [email protected] for more information.

About pOpshelf

pOpshelf’s mission is to make every day special by providing shoppers a stress-free shopping destination for everyday items and those special things that make living better. With most items priced under $5, in addition to a complement of extreme value items priced above $5, we make it easy for our guests to stay within their budget while treating themselves at the same time! pOpshelf offers a fun, on-trend and rotating selection of seasonal, houseware, home décor, health and beauty products, home cleaning supplies and paper products and party goods in addition to candy & snacks, toys, games and electronics, among other items.

Learn more about pOpshelf at www.popshelf.com or follow us on:

Instagram+%0A

Facebook+%0A

Pinterest+

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103005426/en/