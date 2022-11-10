Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) today announced that it plans to release its financial results for the fiscal 2022 third quarter ended October 28, 2022, on December 1, 2022.

In connection with the release, Jeff Owen, chief executive officer, and John Garratt, chief financial officer, will host a conference call on December 1, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. CT/10:00 a.m. ET.

During the call, the company will discuss the earnings results and may discuss material business, financial or other information that is not contained in the earnings release.

To participate via telephone, please call (877) 407-0890 at least 10 minutes before the conference call is scheduled to begin. The conference ID is 13733552. There will also be a live webcast of the call available at https://investor.dollargeneral.com under “News & Events, Events & Presentations.” A replay of the conference call will be available through December 29, 2022, and will be accessible via webcast replay or by calling (877) 660-6853. The conference ID for the telephonic replay is 13733552.

About Dollar General Corporation

Dollar General Corporation has been delivering value to shoppers for more than 80 years. Dollar General helps shoppers Save time. Save money. Every day.® by offering products that are frequently used and replenished, such as food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares and seasonal items at everyday low prices in convenient neighborhood locations. Dollar General operated 18,566 stores in 47 states as of July 29, 2022. In addition to high-quality private brands, Dollar General sells products from America's most-trusted manufacturers such as Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg's, General Mills, and PepsiCo. Learn more about Dollar General at www.dollargeneral.com.

