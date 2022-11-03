PR Newswire

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Ireland-based Doyle Insurance Brokers (Wexford) Limited ("Doyle Mahon Insurances"). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2009, Doyle Mahon Insurances is a retail insurance broker providing commercial and agricultural solutions to clients throughout Ireland. Doyle Mahon will remain in its current location under the direction of Ronan Foley, head of Gallagher's insurance brokerage operations in Ireland.

"Doyle Mahon Insurances is a well-respected firm that will enhance our growth opportunities and bolster our presence in Ireland," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am delighted to welcome the Doyle Mahon team to Gallagher, and look forward to working with them to further expand their client base and service offerings."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG, Financial), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

