LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2022 / ReNeuron is a UK-based stem cell research company now strategically re-focused on the development of its exosome drug delivery technologies. Recent encouraging preclinical proof-of-concept data demonstrated the potential of ReNeuron's exosomes to deliver complex therapeutic payloads with high tissue specificity. Drug delivery remains a major challenge in both central nervous system and cell and gene drug development, and we view these as key markets for ReNeuron to offer differentiation. Positive preclinical data have led to the signing of substantial licensing deals within the exosome market which, if acquired, would represent a significant catalyst for the share price. To date, the company has established seven discovery stage collaborations with pharma, biotech and academic institutions, through which its proprietary exosome platform is being investigated for application in targeted drug delivery. We value ReNeuron at £47.3m or 83p per share.

We value ReNeuron at £47.3m or 83p per share, based on a risk-adjusted net present value of two assumed preclinical exosome programmes and the out-licensed cortex stem cell therapy programme to Fosun Pharma in stroke disability. At end-March 2022, the company had a gross cash position of £14.5m, which we estimate will fund operations to end FY Q124 (June 2023).

Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com

