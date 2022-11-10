YERINGTON, Nev., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Copper (TSX: NCU) ( NEVDF) (FSE: ZYTA) (“Nevada Copper” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on restart and operational activities for its underground mine (the “Underground Mine”) following the closing of the restart financing package that provides up to US$123 million of liquidity to the Company, as announced in the Company’s October 28, 2022 press release.

Additionally, the Company announces the addition to its Board of Directors of Guillaume de Dardel, Head of Energy Transition Metals and part of the Energy Transition desk at Mercuria Energy Trading SA (“Mercuria”), one of Nevada Copper’s largest shareholders.

Operational Updates

Optimized Mine Plan – John Wood Group plc, has completed an optimized life-of-mine plan that focuses on accessing the larger, higher-grade stopes of the East North Zone (“EN Zone”) to bring value forward in the mine life. This optimized plan is being incorporated into our development and mine planning in preparation for restart of mining operations.

Final Dike Crossings – As indicated in the Company’s October 5, 2022 press release, the Company continues to build on the significant progress made to date with the completion of the second dike crossing. This critical achievement provides access to the higher-grade stopes of the EN Zone that is estimated to represent the highest value area of the underground reserve. This zone also represents the most competent geotechnical rock mass within the reserve which is expected to allow larger stopes to be extracted, significantly improving production efficiencies. The Company is encouraged by the rock quality being encountered beyond the dike as progress is made on development headings into the EN Zone, and appears to be as predicted by the geotechnical models. To date, nine of the first stopes to be mined have been drilled to provide critical data for final stope design in preparation for the commencement of mining in the second half of 2023.





The underground crews have transitioned to work on the final dike crossing which is expected to be completed in early 2023. A well-known industry grouting and geotechnical consultant has been engaged in developing the final dike crossing design and plan. The completion of the dike crossing will provide necessary access for a development contractor to begin rapid development into the EN Zone in early 2023.



Development Contractor – The Company has received indications of interest in providing proposals for development mining from six large, well-known, and established mining contractors. Discussions are in the advanced stages with these contractors and the Company expects to award a contract by the end of 2022.

Capital Projects Proceeding – The Company has signed a letter of intent (“LOI”) with an engineering firm to bring critical capital projects to completion, including the coarse ore bin, permanent dewatering system, vent shaft rehabilitation and surface fans. The scope of the LOI includes delivery of construction execution plans within the next 30 days. These execution plans would identify any procurement or fabrication of materials and equipment to complete the construction activities, labor requirements, and necessary activities ancillary to these capital projects.

The Company has also secured the remaining long-lead item for the coarse ore bin project, the underground jaw crusher, which is expected to be delivered in November 2022.

Strengthening the Site Technical Leadership – The operations leadership has been strengthened with the recent additions of highly experienced individuals in critical technical and operational roles. Included in these recent additions are an Underground Mine Manager, a Capital Projects Manager, a Senior Paste Backfill Engineer, a Contracts Manager, and a Senior Geotechnical Engineer. The Company has also started to fill out the underground operations crews with several skilled mining and operations crews that will focus on capital development projects ahead of stope mining that is planned to begin in the second half of 2023.

Board Addition

Guillaume de Dardel, Head of Energy Transition Metals and part of the Energy Transition desk at Mercuria, will join the Board of Directors of the Company effective November 4, 2022. Mercuria is a significant shareholder in Nevada Copper. Mr. de Dardel studied in Sao Paulo and Switzerland and holds a BA HSG (magna cum laude) from the University of St. Gallen.

Mercuria is one of the world’s largest independent global energy and commodities groups and makes strategic investments to provide access to key infrastructure and physical commodity markets. They have expanded rapidly into renewables and the energy transition which has become a core pillar of Mercuria’s strategy.

Qualified Person

The technical information and data in this news release has been reviewed by Steven Newman, Registered Member – SME, Vice President, Technical Services for Nevada Copper, who is a non-independent Qualified Person within the meaning of NI 43-101.

About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper (TSX: NCU) is a copper producer and owner of the Pumpkin Hollow copper project. Located in Nevada, USA, Pumpkin Hollow has substantial reserves and resources including copper, gold and silver. Its two fully permitted projects include the high-grade Underground Mine and processing facility, which is now in the production stage, and a large-scale open pit project, which is advancing towards feasibility status.

Randy Buffington

President & CEO

For additional information, please see the Company's website at www.nevadacopper.com

Tracey Thom | Vice President, IR and Community Relations

[email protected]

+1 775 391 9029

