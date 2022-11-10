Aura Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: AURA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a novel class of virus-like drug conjugate (VDC) therapies for multiple oncology indications, today announced that members of its executive team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference at the Lotte New York Palace on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

Presentation at 10:55 a.m. ET .

Presentation at 10:55 a.m. ET 5th Annual 2022 Evercore ISI HealthCONx on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.

Fireside chat at 8:25 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the Stifel presentation and Evercore ISI fireside chat will be available on the “Investors & Media” page under the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.aurabiosciences.com%2Fevents-and-presentations, where a replay of the webcasts will be archived for 90 days following the presentation date.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing virus-like drug conjugates (VDCs), a novel class of therapies, for the treatment of multiple oncology indications. Aura’s lead VDC candidate, belzupacap sarotalocan (Bel-sar; AU-011), consists of a virus-like particle conjugated with an anti-cancer agent. Belzupacap sarotalocan is designed to selectively target and destroy cancer cells and activate the immune system with the potential to create long-lasting anti-tumor immunity. Belzupacap sarotalocan is currently in development for ocular cancers, with an ongoing Phase 2 dose escalation clinical trial evaluating first-line treatment of choroidal melanoma, a vision- and life-threatening form of eye cancer where standard of care with radiotherapy leaves patients with severe comorbidities, including major vision loss. Aura plans to pursue development of belzupacap sarotalocan across its ocular oncology franchise including for the treatment of patients with choroidal metastasis. In addition, leveraging Aura’s technology platform, Aura is developing belzupacap sarotalocan more broadly across multiple cancers, including in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). Aura is headquartered in Boston, MA.

