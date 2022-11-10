Philadelphia, PA, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. ( VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) (“VSBLTY”), a leading software provider of security and retail analytics technology, today announced that it has added two expert scientists to its technology staff. Peter Kalocsai, Ph.D. has been named Principal Computer Vision Scientist, and Nareshkumar Jayavelu joins VSBLTY as Principal Data Scientist.

Widely recognized for both his technical and theoretical skills, Peter Kalocsai holds Intel Edge AI Certification and during his career has employed deep learning, machine learning, parametric and nonparametric multivariate statistical methods and neural networks for pattern recognition and data analysis in biometrics, computer vision, and bioinformatics experimentation.

Previously Kalocsai was Computer Vision Engineer at MAF Industries, Argo Robotics in Traver, CA. After earning a Master of Computer Science degree and a Ph.D. from the University of Southern California, he started a 29-year career that includes university research and computer vision engineering posts. In 2007 he founded KaloVision, a firm that has developed fingerprint, face and iris recognition systems in a single device, as well as other recognition technology and identity theft biometric solutions.

Nareshkumar Jayavelu will focus on data analytics and quality of analytics, in addition to serving as a bridge between VSBLTY data ops, sales & marketing, and engineering. He brings to the company more than 10 years of experience in data-related roles and is a Lead Data Science expert with Google Tensorflow and Hortonworks Hadoop certification. A creative thinker, he is highly skilled in machine/deep learning, natural language processing, as well as data engineering, warehousing and visualization.

Prior to coming to VSBLTY, Jayavelu served for four years as Senior Data Scientist at Regions Bank in Birmingham, AL. He started his technology career as a software engineer in his native India, and in 2017 emigrated to the U.S. to become a Research Assistant at the University of Alabama in Huntsville. He was a Data Analytics Consultant for ProAssurance before joining Regions Bank.

In announcing the addition of the two experienced scientists to the VSBLTY team, Co-founder & CEO Jay Hutton said, “We are excited to bring Peter Kalocsai and Nareshkumar Jayavelu on board for both are scientists that will have immediate and long-lasting impact on current and future VSBLTY technology products.”

VSBLTY also announced the results of the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held in Vancouver, British Columbia on October 31, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (local time). Shareholders approved all motions put forth at the AGM, which included the re-appointment of Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton LaBonte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's independent auditors, and the acceptance of the Company's audited financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2021. The shareholders also elected Thomas D. Hays, Alnesh Mohan, Jay Hutton, Amin Shahidi, David Roth, Joe Jensen, and Luiz Felipe Costa Romero de Barros to the Company's Board of Directors.

In addition, the Company has granted an additional 1,075,000 stock options to new directors and employees of the Company at a price of $0.30 cents for a period of 3 years.

VSBLTY technology provides enhanced customer engagement and audience measurement using machine learning and computer vision. Its industry leading VisionCaptor™ and DataCaptor™ software combine motion graphics and interactive brand messaging with cutting-edge computer vision measurement and insights. VSBLTY’s AI driven software Vector™ provides enhanced facial recognition that is crucial to strengthening today's security requirements when recognizing weapons or suspicious persons in a crowd.

