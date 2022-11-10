Aeva® (NYSE: AEVA), a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, today announced the expansion of its global presence with new teams hired in Germany, India and Thailand and the appointment of industry veteran Clement Kong to lead sales in the Asia Pacific region. The new teams will support sales, technology development and manufacturing to accelerate the development of Aeva’s next generation 4D LiDAR™ technology and deepen customer relationships across the European and Asia Pacific markets.

“Our new European and Asian teams will focus on the development and manufacturing of our 4D LiDAR technology as well as supporting key customers in our automotive and industrial segments,” said Soroush Salehian, Co-Founder and CEO at Aeva. “We are also excited to welcome Clement to the Aeva team as his deep understanding of LiDAR and the Asia Pacific market will allow us to deepen our engagements with key customers in the region.”

Clement Kong brings over 17 years of experience in the automotive and ADAS industries with leadership roles at Tier 1 OEM suppliers including Continental, Valeo and Johnson Electric, along with a deep understanding of Asian business standards and customer requirements. He served most recently as Vice President and General Manager for the Asia Pacific region at Ouster. In his new position as Vice President of Asia Pacific Sales, Mr. Kong will lead the company’s expansion into the APAC region from Aeva’s recently opened China office.

About Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: AEVA)

Aeva’s mission is to bring the next wave of perception to a broad range of applications from automated driving to industrial robotics, consumer electronics, consumer health, security and beyond. Aeva is transforming autonomy with its groundbreaking sensing and perception technology that integrates all key LiDAR components onto a silicon photonics chip in a compact module. Aeva 4D LiDAR® sensors uniquely detect instant velocity in addition to 3D position, allowing autonomous devices like vehicles and robots to make more intelligent and safe decisions. For more information, visit www.aeva.com, or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Forward looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include our beliefs regarding the benefits anticipated from the expansion of our teams across Europe and Asia, and the ability to manufacture, reach and service more customers throughout those regions with our technology. For a further discussion of the material risks and other important factors that could affect our financial results, please refer to our filings with the SEC, including our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, which are hereby incorporated by reference. These filings identify and address important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Aeva assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Aeva does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

