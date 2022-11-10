GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProStar Holdings Inc. (“ProStar®” or “the Company”) (TSXV: MAPS) (OTCQX: MAPPF) (FSE: 5D00), a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions®, is pleased to announce that HKS Utility Services (“HKS”) has adopted ProStar’s flagship solution, PointMan, to enhance their Subsurface Utility Engineering services.



“I have been in the business of surveying and mapping buried utilities for over 25 years, and it is evident that this industry is going to go through a digital transformation much like the healthcare industry did a few years ago. We are quickly moving away from what has predominately been inaccurate paper-based maps to more precise geospatial solutions,” stated Jerry Pugsley, Sue Manager HKS. “We pride ourselves on being an industry leader and providing world class subsurface utility engineering services. By adopting PointMan, we will continue to be a recognized leader and play a critical role in transforming the utility industry into the digital era.”

HKS Utility Services is a subsidiary of Harris Kocher Smith, a Denver-based consulting firm providing civil engineering and land surveying services. HKS Utility Services is a leading provider of Subsurface Utility Engineering (SUE) services, including utility designation, test holes, and other field-related SUE services.

“Years ago, it was evident to me that the utility and pipeline industry would have to evolve from hand-drawn paper-based maps to a far more accurate and efficient method for managing and maintaining what is our nation’s vast network of underground utilities,” said Page Tucker, CEO of ProStar. “I guess you could say that we saw the writing on the paper, and that is why we developed PointMan. I am very excited about our position, as based on the large number of nationally recognized subsurface utility engineering firms that are adopting PointMan, it is becoming quite evident that we are leading the way in the digital transformation of an entire industry.”

About Harris Kocher Smith

Harris Kocher Smith is a multi-disciplined civil engineering, land surveying, and subsurface utility engineering consulting firm providing comprehensive design services for a diverse group of public and private clients. Their team of creative thinkers and problem-solvers is known for their experience, careful attention to detail, and cost efficiency for their clients. HKS’s services include land surveying, UAV (drone) services, due diligence, master planning, entitlement processing, site engineering, utility engineering, utility coordination, water resource engineering, traffic, and transportation engineering, construction administration, construction staking, and forensic engineering.

For more information about Harris Kocher Smith, please visit www.harriskochersmith.com.

About ProStar:

ProStar is a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions and is creating a digital world by leveraging the most modern GPS, cloud, and mobile technologies. ProStar is a software development company specializing in developing patented cloud and mobile precision mapping solutions focused on the critical infrastructure industry. ProStar’s flagship product, PointMan, is designed to significantly improve the workflow processes and business practices associated with the lifecycle management of critical infrastructure assets both above and below the Earth’s surface.

ProStar’s PointMan is offered as a Software as a Service (SaaS) and seamlessly connects the field with the office and provides the ability to precisely capture, record, display, and manage critical infrastructure, including roads, railways, pipelines, and utilities. Some of the largest entities in North America have adopted ProStar’s solutions, including Fortune 500 construction firms, Subsurface Utilities Engineering (SUE) firms, utility owners, and government agencies. ProStar has strategic business partnerships with the world’s leading geospatial technology providers, data collection equipment manufacturers, and dealer networks.

The Company has made a significant investment in creating a vast intellectual property portfolio that includes 20 issued patents in the United States and Canada. The patents protect the methods and systems required to digitally capture, record, organize, manage, distribute, and display the precise location of critical infrastructure, including buried utilities and pipelines. ProStar’s Executive management team has extensive experience in the management of both early-stage and Fortune 500 technology companies in the private and public sectors.

For more information about ProStar, please visit www.prostarcorp.com .

