Ashland earns EcoVadis Gold

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashland Inc. (: ASH) has earned EcoVadis Gold underscoring the company’s commitment to environment, social and governance (ESG) and a conscious-to-cutting-edge approach to innovation.

Since its founding in 2007, EcoVadis, one of the world’s largest and trusted providers of business sustainability ratings has ranked over 100,000 companies globally. In October, the ratings agency announced that Ashland achieved a Gold EcoVadis medal, placing the company among the top five percent of companies evaluated. Criteria for the rating is based on a broad range of non-financial management systems, including environment, labor and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement impacts.

The recognition comes after Ashland’s recent launch of the company’s ESG Report and extensive ESG online experience that continues to increase transparent communication and reinforces the company’s commitment to ESG and embodies its purpose to responsibly solve for a better world.

Ashland Inc. (: ASH) is a global additives and specialty ingredients company with a conscious and proactive mindset for environment, social and governance (ESG). The company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care and pharmaceutical. Approximately 3,900 passionate, tenacious solvers – from renowned scientists and research chemists to talented engineers and plant operators – thrive on developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries. Visit ashland.com and ashland.com/ESG to learn more.

