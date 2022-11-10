ASHBURN, Va., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ( QNRX) (the “Company” or “Quoin”), a clinical stage, specialty pharmaceutical company focused on rare and orphan diseases, announced today updated timing for its third quarter 2022 business update conference call and webcast. The conference call and webcast will now take place at 10:00am ET on Thursday November 10th, 2022. The third quarter 2022 financial results will be reported before the open of the financial markets on the same day, Thursday November 10, 2022.



The live call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-270-2148 (domestic) or 1-412-902-6510 (international).

The live and archived webcast of the call will be available on the Quoin Pharmaceuticals website under the Investors section: https://investors.quoinpharma.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products that treat rare and orphan diseases. We are committed to addressing unmet medical needs for patients, their families, communities and care teams. Quoin’s innovative pipeline comprises four products in development that collectively have the potential to target a broad number of rare and orphan indications, including Netherton Syndrome, Peeling Skin Syndrome, Palmoplantar Keratoderma, Scleroderma, Epidermolysis Bullosa and others. For more information, visit: www.quoinpharma.com or LinkedIn for updates.

For further information, contact:

Investor Relations

PCG Advisory

Stephanie Prince

[email protected]

(646) 863-6341