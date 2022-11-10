CAMP HILL, Pa., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (: HSC), a global, market leading provider of environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, today announced that Company’s Chairman and CEO Nick Grasberger and Vice President of Investor Relations Dave Martin will present and hold meetings with the investment community at Baird’s 2022 Global Industrial Conference on Thursday, November 10, 2022. An updated investor presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website (www.harsco.com) at that time.

About Harsco Corporation

Harsco Corporation (: HSC) is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, and innovative technologies for the rail sector. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 12,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com .