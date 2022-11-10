IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( RPHM), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare, genetic, mitochondrial diseases, today announced that the company’s management team will participate at three upcoming healthcare conferences.



Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Date: November 15 – 17, 2022

Location: The Waldorf Hilton, London, UK

Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

Date: November 29 – December 1, 2022

Location: Lotte New York Palace, New York, NY

Fireside Chat: November 30, 2022, at 1:30 pm ET in Holmes 2 (4th Floor)

LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event

Date: January 9 – 11, 2023

Location: Beacon Grand Hotel, San Francisco, CA

Links to the presentations will be posted on the Investors section of the Reneo Pharmaceuticals corporate website.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases, which are often associated with the inability of mitochondria to produce adenosine triphosphate (ATP). Our lead product candidate, REN001, is a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta (PPARδ). REN001 has been shown to increase transcription of genes involved in mitochondrial function and increase fatty acid oxidation and may increase production of new mitochondria. For additional information, please see reneopharma.com.

Contacts:

Joyce Allaire

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

[email protected]

Danielle Spangler

Investor Relations

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

[email protected]