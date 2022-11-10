Study Highlighted That Only The BVA-100 Accurately Measures Volume Derangements Compared to Commonly Used Surrogates

Oak Ridge, TN, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation ( DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, today announces a new study in the prestigious Journal of Cardiac Failure demonstrating the importance and clinical utility of Daxor’s BVA-100 blood test in heart failure (HF). The researchers showed that Daxor’s BVA-100 was able to measure intravascular volume overload in heart failure patients – a key metric targeted to successfully manage heart failure. Common surrogate markers and clinical evaluation to assess volume overload in contrast were shown to be ineffective at making a comparative clinically actionable measure, despite common usage in many hospitals.

The Journal of Cardiac Failure is the official peer reviewed journal of the Heart Failure Society of America and the Japanese Heart Failure Society. Data from this study was cited at the 2022 Annual Heart Failure Society of America meeting in a session focused on congestion measurement which called for the use of the BVA-100 diagnostic. Dr. Wayne Miller, Mayo Clinic, cited data from this study and concluded that “there are limitations to the use of the surrogates, if you need to know information about volume [in heart failure patients], you need to measure volume.”

The study titled, “Blood Volume Analysis and Hemodynamic Measures of Vascular Compliance in Patients with Worsening Heart Failure,” assessed the relationship between blood volume, resting, and stress cardiovascular pressures in worsening HF. Patients presenting to the hospital or outpatient clinic with clinical worsening HF underwent blood volume analysis measured with Daxor’s BVA-100 diagnostic blood test, right heart catheterization, provocative testing including blood pressure measurement, leg raises, breathing techniques, and patient symptoms and physical exam findings.

The study results showed little to no correlation between patient symptoms, physical exam or cardiac pressures as compared to direct blood volume measures. Vishal N. Rao, M.D., MPH, lead investigator of the study, concluded, “These findings add to the growing evidence concerning hemodynamic relationships with blood volume, and such findings uniquely highlight discordance in blood volume with dynamic resting supine and stress- induced cardiac pressures during worsening HF episodes.”

“More than 6 million Americans suffer from heart failure, one of the most prevalent, complex, and deadly diseases leading to nearly one million deaths and one million hospitalizations annually,” said Michael Feldschuh, CEO and President of Daxor Corporation. “Worsening HF is associated with exceedingly high 30-day mortality and risk for rehospitalization. Our test informs clinicians with critical information to help manage and treat volume derangements in complex HF patients and past studies in peer-reviewed journals have shown substantial improvements in reducing mortality, hospital readmission, length of stay, and costs from the use of our diagnostic.”

