PINK RIBBON STRONG 365 IS DEDICATED TO PROVIDING EDUCATIONAL INITIATIVES AND SHARING REAL STORIES TO SUPPORT PATIENTS, SURVIVORS, AND PREVIVORS

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), is continuing its commitment to provide education and support for breast health, restoration, and research through its Pink Ribbon Strong 365 campaign. Mindful that breast cancer affects people of all races, ethnicities, and socioeconomic status and does not limit its impact to a specific time of the year, Pink Ribbon Strong 365 is a year-round program advocating for awareness, empowering confidence, and supporting those organizations creating an impact in the fight against breast cancer.

"Whether you've received a recent diagnosis, are currently going through treatment, or are in remission, we understand that each woman's journey is deeply personal," said Carrie Strom, Senior Vice President, AbbVie, and President, Global Allergan Aesthetics. "The fight against breast cancer doesn't stop because Breast Cancer Awareness month is over, which is why the Pink Ribbon Strong 365 campaign is focused on supporting organizations that help women year-round."

Pink Ribbon Strong 365 strives to help women on their unique journeys in a multitude of ways:

Natrelle® Breast Implants IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Breast implants are not lifetime devices. The longer patients have them, the greater the chance they will develop complications, which may require more surgery. Breast implants have been associated with a cancer of the immune system called breast implant–associated anaplastic large cell lymphoma (BIA-ALCL). Some patients have died from BIA-ALCL. Patients have also reported a variety of systemic symptoms such as joint pain, muscle aches, confusion, chronic fatigue, autoimmune diseases, and others.

Natrelle® Breast Implants are for breast reconstruction to replace breast tissue that was removed due to cancer or trauma or that failed to develop properly due to severe breast abnormality, and for revision surgery to improve primary breast reconstruction.

You should not get breast implants if you currently have an active infection, untreated breast cancer or precancer, or are pregnant or nursing. Tell your doctor about any conditions you have, any medications you are taking, and any planned cancer treatments. Breast implantation is likely not a one-time surgery. Having implants removed and not replaced may lead to permanent cosmetic changes of the breasts. Breast implants may affect breastfeeding. Gel implants may rupture without symptoms, so periodic imaging after surgery is recommended.

Key complications are reoperation, implant removal, implant rupture, implant deflation with saline-filled implants, and severe capsular contracture.

Talk to your doctor for more information.

The use of Natrelle® Breast Implants is restricted to licensed physicians who provide information to patients about the risks and benefits of breast implant surgery.

About Allergan Aesthetics

At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our breast reconstruction products include breast implants, tissue expanders, implant delivery sleeve devices, and high-quality fat processing to ensure that whatever decision a patient makes regarding breast reconstruction, she has innovative product offerings available to achieve her desired outcome. We are committed to the breast cancer community, and strive to raise awareness about breast health, to provide education to those affected by breast cancer. Most importantly, we strive to support women on their unique breast cancer journeys.

For more information, visit www.AllerganAesthetics.com .

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com . Follow @abbvie on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , YouTube and LinkedIn .

