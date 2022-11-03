PR Newswire

Opera's new NFT analytics tool DegenKnows allows users to discover and track NFT projects' ratings and reputation while providing access to actionable insights from top wallets including celebrities, Alpha groups, and Influencers.

Opera Crypto Browser adds support for NEAR (NEAR), Elrond (EGLD), and Fantom (FTM) blockchains and coins

LONDON, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Opera , the company behind the world's first dedicated Web3 browser, today announces the launch of DegenKnows.io, its new NFT analytics, tracking, and exploration tool that helps users seamlessly discover, track, and verify digital collectibles.

Alongside the launch of DegenKnows, the Opera Crypto Browser has integrated NEAR Protocol (NEAR), Elrond (EGLD), as well as Fantom (FTM) blockchains, adding to the many networks already integrated that include Ethereum, Bitcoin, Polygon, BNB Chain, and others.

Additionally, in an effort to make using Web3 more user-friendly, Opera users can now register human-readable handles ([email protected]) for their crypto wallets via the Foundation for Interwallet Operability (FIO) for free.

"Our aim with the Opera Crypto Browser is to provide a portal into Web3 at its fullest. From browsing dApps to using their funds, our users can explore Web3 from the safe environment of a user-friendly browser by a trusted brand. Today, with DegenKnows, we are giving them an innovative tool to explore and understand the world of NFTs and perhaps spot the next big project ahead of others," said Susie Batt, Crypto Ecosystem Lead at Opera.

As part of Opera's push for Web3 adoption, DegenKnows is the latest example of its next-generation tools dedicated to users interested in exploring the decentralized space.

DegenKnows provides deep on-chain- and off-chain- analytics

Aimed at NFT aficionados, newcomers, and traders, DegenKnows analyzes both on-and-off-chain insights that can help users explore and discover NFTs before they gain mass appeal – or even before they are minted. DegenKnows allows users to, for example, get a glimpse of the most popular NFT projects and to study charts indicating their popularity, as well as key collectors and opinion leaders in the NFT space.

To help weed out potential scams, along with on-chain data, DegenKnows provides users with off-chain data from social media sources, as well as an analysis of the team behind the NFT project.

Users can gain aggregated insights into the project's team info, including the number of social media followers, active member number, and total mentions over 24 hours. The platform also serves a curated content feed for each project that allows users to catch the most important posts without time-consuming research. This also makes it possible to identify whether a project's community is real or consists of bots. DegenKnows additionally lets users see the key opinion leaders in the NFT space that are following a given project. Once the scams have been filtered out and research on a given project has been done, users can utilize DegenKnows to set reminders for raffles and mints.

Deeper analytics essential to the understanding of the NFT market

The launch of DegenKnows comes hot on the heels of Reddit's recent foray into the NFT space, which brought almost 3 million new users to the nascent market. With NFTs back in the limelight and enjoying mainstream adoption, DegenKnows is ready to offer users new advanced tools to help them navigate this sea of digital collectibles and keep abreast of recent NFT trends.

"As Web3 and NFTs continue to see mainstream adoption, the tools dedicated to the sector should similarly evolve," added Susie Batt. "With DegenKnows, we have created a platform that helps users get an edge in the NFT market by exploring the vibrant world of NFTs, tracking purchases from their favorite collectors, detecting the authenticity of tokens, and much more."

As Web3 continues to gain traction among the general public, it is getting increasingly challenging to get oriented in the burgeoning NFT space, especially for users who are just making their first steps in the world of digital collectibles. Apart from the plethora of NFT collections available today, there are also risks associated with malicious actors that often try to copy prominent projects by just adding "jpegs" to their custom tokens.

As part of the launch, all users of the Opera browsers are granted Premium access to DegenKnows for free. Non-Opera users can access a limited free trial that will be available until the end of 2022

Elrond is currently supported in the Android version of the Opera Crypto Browser, with multi-device support coming later this year. The Opera Crypto browser currently supports NEAR tokens with full Web3 support coming later this year

No Investment Advice: The information provided by DegenKnows does not constitute investment advice, financial advice, trading advice, or any other sort of advice and you should not treat any of the website's content as such. Opera does not recommend that any cryptocurrency or NFT should be bought, sold, or held by users. Do conduct your own due diligence before making any investment decisions.

Disclaimer

DegenKnows content is strictly for informational purposes. Opera does not guarantee the accuracy, or completeness of any content available on the service. DegenKnows does not facilitate or provide any wallet or minting services, nor does it provide trading, investment or brokerage accounts or facilities. DegenKnows does not provide investment or any other financial advice or recommendations. As with any asset, the value of digital assets can go up or down and there can be a substantial risk that you lose money buying, selling, holding, or investing in digital assets. You are solely responsible for determining whether the purchase of digital assets is appropriate for you in light of your financial condition and degree of financial sophistication.

About Opera

Opera (NASDAQ: OPRA) is a global web innovator with an engaged and growing base of hundreds of millions of monthly active users who seek a better internet experience. Building on over 25 years of innovation that started with browser products, Opera is now leveraging its brand and highly engaged user base in order to expand its business into new segments. Today, Opera offers users around the world a range of products and services that include PC and mobile browsers, the newsreader Opera News, and apps dedicated to gaming, crypto, e-commerce and classifieds. In 2018, Opera introduced the first browser with a built-in crypto wallet and web3 support. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange (OPRA). In January 2022, Opera released its "Crypto Browser project". The browser provides seamless access to Web3, support for cryptocurrency and NFT exchanges, decentralized apps (dApps), and features a built-in non-custodial crypto wallet.

