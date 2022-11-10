Fifth Third Bank, National Association, today announced the launch of an independent Registered Investment Advisor, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors provides advisory teams with a customizable and flexible investment platform, technology and operational support, as well as a physical office location.

“Fifth Third Wealth Advisors offers advisors the freedom to operate entrepreneurially and independently,” said Kristine Garrett, group regional president and head of wealth and asset management, Fifth Third Bank. “Advisors remain at the center of their client relationships while drawing on the depth and breadth of resources of Fifth Third Bank.”

Leading Fifth Third Wealth Advisors is Eric Housman, a 34-year financial services veteran with more than a decade of experience at Fifth Third Bank. He was managing director of Fifth Third Private Bank’s MidAtlantic Region before assuming his current position as president of Fifth Third Wealth Advisors.

“We offer what we consider a new hybrid model,” said Housman. “Our advisor teams have the opportunity to take advantage of our flexible investment management platform while also providing access to additional services such as trust powers, credit and planning through Fifth Third Bank. We feel this creates an opportunity for a more complete, balance sheet approach for our advisory teams and their clients. We have coupled this model with a robust technology stack and Fidelity Investments as our custodian. We believe we offer the look, feel and nimbleness of an independent boutique backed by a top-performing regional bank.”

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors seeks to add advisors across the country with books of business that exceed $1 billion and currently has advisor teams in the following areas:

South Florida: Naples

Central Illinois: Springfield

Metro Atlanta

Northern California: San Francisco/Fresno/Reno, NV

Housman says that complete back-office support and dedicated onboarding resources aims to provide advisors with a seamless transition. “We give our teams more time to focus on clients and deepening client relationships,” he added.

About Fifth Third

About Fifth Third Wealth Advisors

