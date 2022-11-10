TravelCenters+of+America+Inc. (Nasdaq: TA) today announced initiatives throughout November to honor all those who have served our country.

TA is teaming up with Mobil Delvac™ to donate $50,000 to Folds+of+Honor, an organization providing educational scholarships for children and spouses of fallen or disabled American military service members and first responders. This is the sixth year in a row that TA and Mobil Delvac have come together to support Folds of Honor and pay tribute to fallen or disabled American military service members and first responders. To date, the companies together have donated a total of $300,000 to the organization.

Additionally, TA is launching a Round Up campaign to support the Special+Operators+Transition+Foundation (SOTF), an organization dedicated to assisting Special Operations Forces veterans with the successful transition from military service into their next career. From Nov. 1 to November 30, 2022, guests at participating TA, Petro and TA Express locations will have the opportunity to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar, with the difference being donated directly to SOTF.

“We are grateful to have the TravelCenters of America team so passionate about helping those who have served our country,” said Tommy Stoner, Chief Executive Officer of SOTF. “Because of the efforts of TA and Petro team members nationwide, we will be able to meet our goal of helping over 200 Special Operations veterans make the transition from their military career to the next chapter of their life. This support not only affects these very deserving veterans, but it also deeply impacts their families and the communities that they join.”

In addition to collaborating with SOTF to recruit and hire veterans, TA works with RecruitMilitary and the Transition Assistance Program (TAP) to help connect with veterans looking to enter corporate careers after serving our country. TA regularly hosts events at military bases to showcase the job opportunities available at the company. TA is also a proud supporter of Wreaths+Across+America, an organization committed to placing wreaths on the graves of all veterans in national cemeteries across the country.

TA will also continue its tradition of inviting all active-duty military, veterans and reservists to enjoy a complimentary meal on Veterans Day at company-owned quick-service and full-service restaurants nationwide.

“As a proud American company, we are honored to support those who have dedicated their lives for the freedom of others,” said Jon Pertchik, Chief Executive Officer of TravelCenters of America. “Thank you to all who have served, including our many team members and the thousands of veterans who are now professional drivers and continue to dedicate their lives to keep our country strong.”

TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA) is the nation's largest publicly traded full-service travel center network. Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, its 19,000 team members serve guests in 280 locations in 44 states, principally under the TA®, Petro Stopping Centers® and TA Express® brands. Offerings include diesel and gasoline fuel, truck maintenance and repair, full-service and quick-service restaurants, travel stores, car and truck parking and other services dedicated to providing great experiences for its guests. TA is committed to sustainability, with its specialized business unit, eTA, focused on sustainable energy options for professional drivers and motorists, and leverages alternative energy to support its own operations.TA operates over 600 full-service and quick-service restaurants and nine proprietary brands, including Iron Skillet® and Country Pride®. For more information, visit www.ta-petro.com.

