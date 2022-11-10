MIAMI, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (:NCLH) (together with NCL Corporation Ltd., "Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings," "Norwegian" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Zillah Byng-Thorne to its Board of Directors (the "Board") as a new independent director, effective November 1, 2022. With Ms. Byng-Thorne’s appointment, the Board has expanded from seven to eight members, six of whom are independent, and 50% of director seats are held by women and/or under-represented minorities. Ms. Byng-Thorne will serve as a member of the Company’s Audit Committee and Compensation Committee.



“It is my pleasure to welcome Zillah to our Board of Directors at this important time for the Company,” said Russell W. Galbut, chairman of the Board. “Zillah is a highly respected and accomplished executive with a strong track record of developing and delivering successful strategies and I am confident that she will bring a unique perspective to the Board.”

“Zillah’s significant strategy, operations, technology, marketing, and people management expertise will further strengthen the breadth of talent and experience on our Board,” said Frank J. Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.

Ms. Byng-Thorne brings extensive technology sector experience, spanning online gaming, digital media and e-commerce to the Board. She is currently the Chief Executive of Future plc, a global platform for specialist media, a position she assumed in 2014. She has a focus on driving operational excellence and is a proven people manager, identifying and developing talent at the senior level.

She is currently a Non-Executive Director of Flutter Entertainment plc and, from 1 October 2022, TrustPilot Group plc. As previously announced by Flutter Entertainment, Ms. Byng-Thorne plans to step down from her role as a Non-Executive Director of Flutter Entertainment on January 31, 2023. She was Chief Financial Officer of Trader Media Group (owner of Auto Trader) from 2009 to 2012, and Interim Chief Executive Officer from 2012 to 2013. Previously, Ms. Byng-Thorne was Commercial Director and Chief Financial Officer at Fitness First Limited and Chief Financial Officer of the Thresher Group. She is also a former Non-Executive Director of THG Holdings plc. Ms. Byng-Thorne is a chartered management accountant (CIMA) and qualified treasurer (ACT). She has an MA in Management from Glasgow University and an MSc in Behavioural Change from Henley Business School.

