This Veterans Day, Friday, November 11, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar will give thanks to all Active Duty Military, Veterans, Reserves, and National Guard with the offer of an in-restaurant complimentary full-size entrée from an exclusive+menu created just for them.* As a token of gratitude, when dining at Applebee’s on November 11, these special guests will also receive a $5 Bounce Back Card to redeem for dine-in, To Go, or delivery within a three-week redemption window.**

This year marks the 15th consecutive year Applebee’s has offered complimentary meals for Veterans and Active Duty Military.

Since 2008, Applebee’s restaurants across the country have served 10.8 million free meals to honor the nation’s service members, and this year, Applebee’s continues to lead the way in honoring our neighborhood heroes. With seven of its most popular entrees to choose from, Veterans and Active Duty Members can select a free meal from an exclusive menu of delicious entrées, including:

6 oz. Top Sirloin

Double Crunch Shrimp

Fiesta Lime Chicken

Chicken Tenders Platter

Classic Bacon Cheeseburger

Oriental Chicken Salad

Three-Cheese Chicken Penne

“Our entire Applebee's family looks forward to this day year after year. It is truly an honor to be able to give back to and recognize those who have served and continue to serve our country,” said John Cywinski, Applebee’s President. “We welcome our heroes to join us for a free and delicious full-size entrée at Applebee’s on Veterans Day as our way of saying thanks.”

Complimentary meals from the Veterans Day menu will be available for dine-in at more than 1,500 Applebee's locations nationwide. For more information, please visit applebees.com%2Fveterans-day. Hours vary by location, and guests are encouraged to call their local Applebee's restaurant in advance to inquire about specific location hours.

* Available on November 11, 2022, at participating Applebee’s® only. Dine-in only. Not valid with other coupons or discounts. Beverage and gratuity not included. U.S. Veterans and Active Duty Military simply show proof of military service. Proof of service includes U.S. Uniformed Services ID Card, U.S. Uniformed Services Retired ID Card, current Leave and Earnings Statement (LES), veterans' organization card (i.e., American Legion, VFW), photograph of yourself in uniform, wearing uniform, DD214 and citation or commendation. Limit 1 meal per U.S. Veteran or Active Duty Military.

** One card per qualifying U.S. Veteran or Active Duty Military. Redeemable between 11/12/22 - 12/2/22. Coupon must be presented and relinquished at time of redemption. Valid at participating Applebee’s® OR online via applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app only. Limit one card per party, per table, per visit. Excludes tax, alcohol, delivery fees, gift cards and gratuity. Not valid with any other offers, coupons, or discounts. Not redeemable for cash, and no change will be given. Void if lost, stolen, photographed, scanned, reproduced or altered in any way.

About Applebee's®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee’s makes it easy for family and friends to connect with one another, whether it’s in a dining room or in the comfort of a living room, Eatin’ Good in the Neighborhood™ is a familiar and affordable escape from the everyday. Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood®. Applebee’s franchise operations consisted of 1,670 Applebee’s restaurants in the United States, two U.S. territories and 11 countries outside the United States as of September 30, 2022. This number does not include two domestic Applebee’s ghost kitchens (small kitchens with no store-front presence, used to fill off-premise orders) and 11 Applebee’s international ghost kitchens. Applebee's is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world's largest full-service restaurant companies.

