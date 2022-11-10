LAS VEGAS, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthy Extracts Inc. ( HYEX), a leading innovator of clinically proven plant-based products for heart and brain health, has launched a new eight-part video series that begins with discussing natural ways to improve cardiovascular and sexual health with the ‘miracle molecule,’ nitric oxide.



In 1998, three scientists won a Nobel Prize for discovering nitric oxide and how it serves as a critical signaling molecule in the human circulatory system comprised of more than 50,000 miles of blood vessels. Nitric oxide dilates blood vessels, which in turn can increase blood flow to the heart, arteries and sexual organs. This makes nitric oxide critical to healthy sexual function in both men and women.

However, starting in a person’s thirties, the body’s nitric oxide production begins to decline by 20% every 10 years. By the age of 65, most people have lost 85% of their ability to make nitric oxide on their own.

The loss of nitrous oxide has also been correlated to the onset of many chronic diseases, including heart disease, which is the leading cause of death for men and women in the U.S. The American Heart Association estimates that heart disease costs the U.S. about $363 billion annually in medications, health care services and lost productivity.

Healthy Extracts’ new video series begins by presenting the simple steps everyone can take to elevate nitric oxide in their circulatory system and improve their overall health.

The first episode in the series, ‘Why is Nitric Oxide Production so Important?,’ was posted today on Whitney Johns YouTube channel here.

An independent clinical study published in the Journal of Sports Medicine and Therapy demonstrated that a key ingredient included in the newly released WHITNEY JOHNS ACTIVE™ supplement, bergamot-derived polyphenolic fraction (BPF Gold) creates an antioxidant effect and enhances the release of nitric oxide.

In fact, BPF Gold has been clinically proven to increase nitric oxide by 73% as well as oxygen consumption (VO2 max) by 24%. Another clinical study demonstrated that BPF Gold can significantly enhance the beneficial effects of rosuvastatin, one of the most prescribed drugs for reducing cardiometabolic risk.

“For many of us, it is difficult to improve our heart health by changing our diet or exercise habits,” commented Duke Pitts, president of Healthy Extracts. “However, taking WHITNEY JOHNS ACTIVE once a day makes it easy. Best of all, it has no known negative side effects, while delivering clinically proven blood flow benefits.”

WHITNEY JOHNS ACTIVE is based on Healthy Extracts’ clinically proven all-natural BPF Gold Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™ formulation, which recently became available on Whitney’s Amazon.com store and directly on Whitneyjohns.com.

About the Series Hosts

The bi-monthly video series is co-hosted by fitness & nutrition expert and Health Extracts’ brand ambassador, Whitney Johns. An accomplished entrepreneur, fitness athlete, model, personal trainer, and nutrition advocate, Whitney Johns has attracted more than a million followers across Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube.

Whitney’s personalized diet and fitness program, Find Your Fit with Whit, helps individuals achieve their fitness and nutritional goals.

She also serves as president of Whitney Johns Nutrition, which recently launched a line-up of natural health and fitness products focused on delivering products to people from all walks of life, helping them become healthier, fitter and more confident. The brand’s exclusive line of formulations include BRAIN ACTIVATE™ (in power and now gel format), ACTIVE™ for enhanced physical performance, and WOMEN’S HORMONE SUPPORT™.

The Whitney Johns Nutrition product line represents the first series of private label and custom formulations developed and launched through Healthy Extracts’ innovative brand influencer program . To learn more about her product line, visit whitneyjohns.com/nutrition, or for more about Whitney, visit @whitneyjohns’ Linktree here.

The video series is co-hosted by company’s advisory board member, Dr. Joel Kahn, M.D. Dr. Kahn, a world-renowned, triple board-certified cardiology specialist, currently serves as a clinical professor of medicine at Wayne State University School of Medicine. He graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of Michigan Medical School.

Dr. Kahn was the first physician in the world to certify in Metabolic Cardiology with A4M/MMI and the University of South Florida. He founded the Kahn Center for Cardiac Longevity in Bingham Farms, Michigan.

Widely regarded as “America’s Healthy Heart Doc,” Dr. Kahn has appeared on Dr. Phil, The Doctors Show, Dr. Oz, Larry King Now, The Joe Rogan Experience, and The Show hosted by Bassem Youssef. Dr. Kahn has been awarded a Health Hero award from Detroit Crain’s Business.

He has authored scores of publications in cardiology, including articles, book chapters and monographs. He has written numerous health articles and has more than six books in publication, including Your Whole Heart Solution, Dead Execs Don’t Get Bonuses, The Plant Based Solution and Lipoprotein(a): The Heart’s Quiet Killer.

About Healthy Extracts Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit Formulations

Healthy Extracts is the only authorized company in the U.S. and Canada to distribute and manufacture the highest strength Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit with 47% BPF Gold (bergamot-derived polyphenolic fraction) potency. This compares to the closest competitor at only 38% BPF.

Healthy Extracts’ Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit formulations include CLINICAL IMMUNE™, HER HEART™, CHOLESTEROL COMMAND™, PRO+™, SPORTS HEART™ and MEGA+O™. All are vegan friendly, non-GMO, gluten-free, fully organic and made and tested in certified U.S. facilities.

Backed by more than 17 published clinical trials, citrus bergamot has been shown to improve heart health, support immune response, and address metabolic syndrome. Healthy Extracts Citrus Bergamot has been clinically shown to naturally reduce cholesterol by lowering LDL and increasing HDL.

Healthy Extracts’ Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit formulations contain the only citrus bergamot

extracts approved by the prestigious Academia Del Bergamotto in Reggio Calabria, Italy.

To learn more about and Healthy Extracts’ Citrus Bergamot and other products, go to bergametna.com and tryubn.com .

About Healthy Extracts “Live Life Young Again”

Healthy Extracts Inc. is a platform for developing or acquiring science-forward, clinically proven, plant-based proprietary products in select high-growth categories within the multibillion-dollar nutraceuticals market.

The company’s subsidiaries, BergametNA™ and Ultimate Brain Nutrients™ (UBN), offer nutraceutical natural heart and brain health supplements. This includes the only heart health supplement containing Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™. This superfruit is known to have the highest quality and concentration of polyphenols and flavonoids, and with healthy heart benefits backed by more than 17 clinical studies.

UBN KETONOMICS® proprietary formulations have been clinically shown to support brain health, including memory, cognition, focus and neuro-energy. UBN is pursuing intellectual property license opportunities for monetizing its IP portfolio of multiple issued and pending patents.

For more information visit: healthyextractsinc.com , bergametna.com or tryubn.com .

