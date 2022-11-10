OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ: OABI) today announced that management will be participating in two upcoming investor conferences.

Credit Suisse 31st Annual Healthcare Conference, November 7-10, 2022 in Rancho Palos Verdes, California. Management will be participating in a fireside chat on Wednesday, November 9th at 11:35 a.m. Pacific time and will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors. The fireside chat will be webcast live and available for replay in the Investors section of OmniAb’s website by clicking here.

Stifel Healthcare Conference, November 15-16, 2022 in New York City. Management will be presenting on Tuesday, November 15th at 4:45 p.m. Eastern time and will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors.

About OmniAb®

OmniAb’s discovery platform provides pharmaceutical industry partners access to diverse antibody repertoires and high-throughput screening technologies to enable discovery of next-generation therapeutics. At the heart of the OmniAb platform is the Biological Intelligence™ (BI) of our proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates. OmniFlic (transgenic rat) and OmniClic (transgenic chicken) address industry needs for bispecific antibody applications though a common light chain approach, and OmniTaur features unique structural attributes of cow antibodies for complex targets. We believe the OmniAb animals comprise the most diverse host systems available in the industry and they are optimally leveraged through computational antigen design and immunization methods, paired with high-throughput single B cell phenotypic screening and mining of next-generation sequencing datasets with custom algorithms to identify fully human antibodies with superior performance and developability characteristics. An established core competency focused on ion channels and transporters further differentiates our technology and creates opportunities in emerging target classes. OmniAb antibodies have been leveraged across modalities, including bispecific antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates and others. The OmniAb suite of technologies span from BI-powered repertoire generation to cutting edge antibody discovery and optimization offering a highly efficient and customizable end-to-end solution for the growing discovery needs of the global pharmaceutical industry.

For more information, please visit www.omniab.com.

