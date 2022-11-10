PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating F45 Training Holdings Inc. (: FXLV) (“F45 Training”) on behalf of the company’s investors.

In July 2021, F45 Training completed its initial public offering (“IPO”) of common stock, selling 18.75 million shares of stock to investors at $16.00 per share. In the calendar year following the IPO, shares of the company’s stock declined in value to trade below $5.00 per share.

On July 26, 2022, F45 Training disclosed a series of “strategic updates,” including the company’s founder/CEO/Chairman “stepping down,” and a reduction of revenue guidance for fiscal 2022 from $255 – $275 million to $120 – $130 million. Further, the company disclosed that it expected “New Franchises Sold” during 2022 to be between just 350 – 450 as compared to prior guidance of 1,500. Following this news, shares of F45 Training’s stock declined $2.16 per share, or over 61% in value, to close at $1.35 per share on July 27, 2022, on heavy trading volume.

F45 Training shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email ([email protected] / [email protected]) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/f45-training-holdings-inc/ , for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation, and has helped recover in excess of $150 million on behalf of victimized investors. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

Adrienne Bell, Esq.

KASKELA LAW LLC

18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 229 – 0750

(888) 715 – 1740

www.kaskelalaw.com

This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.