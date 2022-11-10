SHERIDAN, Wyo., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, FCM MM HOLDINGS, LLC (“FCM”) notifies shareholders that it has formally filed a complaint (the “Complaint”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and will file a referral to the Department of Justice regarding allegations against Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. ( MNMD, Financial) (“MindMed”, the “Company”). The Complaint focuses on the following allegations: self-dealing, lack of material disclosure, false statements/public statement fraud, and if the allegations are true, criminal activities, by CEO Robert Barrow, under Sarbanes-Oxley.



The Complaint presents and analyses the allegations in the lawsuit Freeman v. Burbank et al. (the “Lawsuit”) that MindMed’s intellectual property was mishandled due to a one-sided deal (the “Deal”) negotiated by Mr. Stephen Hurst, then MindMed’s CEO, and Mr. Carey Turnbull, CEO of Ceruvia Lifesciences LLC (“Ceruvia”). Mr. Hurst founded Ceruvia’s predecessor, purportedly in secret. If the Deal occurred, Ceruvia has undisclosed freedom to operate on MindMed’s IP surrounding LSD and its derivatives, and MindMed is not able to research or compete on BOL-148. The Complaint also lists Ceruvia executives who concurrently worked for MindMed during Messrs. Hurst and Barrow’s tenure and the implications for MindMed’s IP and trade secrets.

Additionally, the Complaint scrutinizes whether MindMed adequately disclosed to investors the significant risk of MM-110’s failure in gaining full Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) product approval. After MindMed terminated the MM-110 program in August of 2022, FCM conducted a rigorous review of publicly available data of MM-110, a core drug of MindMed, from primarily both MM-110’s patent application and protocol of the Phase I trial (the “Study”), which were available prior to the initiation the Study. The Complaint addresses FCM’s conclusion that it is highly unlikely the FDA would have allowed the Study to be performed in the US as written – i.e. patients would be treated at a dose thirty-five times higher than the comparable dose which caused death in mice. Ultimately, MindMed instead performed the Study in Australia, and in May 2022, reported that the Study’s topline results (the “Results”) were favorable regarding safety and tolerability and builds on “encouraging” results from pre-clinical studies. The Results were then presented to the FDA, and MindMed later disclosed that the FDA now requires MindMed to complete a myriad of pre-clinical safety studies (the “Pre-Clinical Studies”) prior to instituting additional clinical trials in the US. Mr. Barrow stated that the Pre-Clinical Studies could take years, and MindMed subsequently shuttered the program.

“The FDA is the regulatory gold standard to ensure patient safety in clinical trials. Although it is a common practice to ‘offshore’ clinical trials, it is not acceptable to skirt known FDA required pre-clinical safety studies by going to another country,” said FCM’s Chad Boulanger.

The Complaint also examines the departures of several high-profile executives of the Company right before they were required to sign off on MindMed’s SEC filings. Similar to Chief Legal Officer Cynthia Hu who left one month prior to being required to sign MindMed’s stock offering, Chief Financial Officer David Guebert resigned from MindMed the business day before he was obligated to make his first Sarbanes-Oxley certification of MindMed’s financials. The Complaint further notes that MindMed’s auditor Ernst & Young was fired shortly after reporting that MindMed had a material weakness in its internal controls under Sarbanes-Oxley.

FCM will continue to provide extensive information to the SEC and a litany of supporting documents to assist the SEC in their investigation. FCM thanks the countless sources who have assisted in its investigation and encourages any person with information to come forward either to FCM or directly to the SEC.

FCM also announces that it has sent MindMed’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) a letter (the “Letter”) that demands MindMed immediately take action to investigate the origins of the Medihuasca entities. Medihuasca is a recently discovered rival company whose website, which went public in May 2021, uses proprietary MindMed IP and lists Nico Forte, MindMed’s Chief of Staff and associate of Mr. Hurst, as its CEO. The Letter demands an investigation to determine if any MindMed employee was involved, if any nefarious purpose existed, to what extent has MindMed’s IP been compromised, and what measures need to be implemented to ensure that MindMed adequately polices its IP going forward. FCM calls for these investigations to be done by a third-party independent law firm with a public report.

Moreover, the Letter calls for the immediate termination of:

CEO Robert Barrow who has been employed by MindMed for twenty-eight months during which time the mishandling of MindMed IP and alleged transgressions occurred;

Chief of Staff Nico Forte who, in addition to being listed as CEO of Medihuasca, serves on the Board of a competitor company (Savant HWP, Inc. which founded Ceruvia); and

Board Member Brigid Makes, a decades long associate of Mr. Hurst, who allegedly took compensation from Savant HWP, Inc. while the alleged activities occurred.



“Let me be clear; we continue to see significant value in MindMed; however, executives and complicit board members must go immediately, so we can unleash the potential of MindMed,” said FCM’s Chief Executive Manager Jake Freeman.

About FCM

FCM is managed by Mr. Jake Freeman and represents an investment of 4.9% of MindMed's shares outstanding. FCM seeks to implement its Value Enhancement Plan detailed in its letter to Ms. Carol Vallone dated August 11, 2022. The Value Enhancement Plan seeks to refocus MindMed on its core drugs, drastically cut spending, and significantly decrease shareholder dilution. Despite the controversy, FCM has not reduced its stake in MindMed.

FCM additionally represents other early investors in MindMed, who all have a strong interest in seeing the long-term success of MindMed.

