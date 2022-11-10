Brightcove+Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a trusted global streaming technology leader, announced today that Academy Award-winning writer and director of CODA, Siân Heder, and Emmy-nominated actor and comedian Billy Eichner will guest-star in PLAY Season 1. PLAY, a streaming experience with over 30 episodes,gathers top streaming professionals, marketers, and industry all-stars from around the world. It is designed to help businesses explore the power of video and implement a streaming-first content strategy and enable media organizations to find new ways to monetize content and reduce operating costs.

Over the course of 30-plus episodes, the series will chart a course for marketers, media, and communications professionals to own their digital future and significantly impact business performance. With industry-leading points of view on the streaming industry's short- and long-term future, episodes will offer critical insight into content strategies that will drive revenue and engage viewers.

Additional special guests include:

Christina Spade, CEO of AMC Networks

Tsedal Neeley, author and professor of Business Administration at Harvard Business School

Vanessa Van Edwards, behavioral investigator and best-selling author of Captivate: The Science of Succeeding with People

Jay Acunzo, author and host of the Unthinkable podcast

podcast Tedd Cittadine, Vice President of Content Partnerships at Roku

Jon Mantell, EVP, Global Content Systems & Operations at Paramount

Analysts and thought leaders from enterprise and media industries include:

Rich Greenfield, General Partner at LightShed Ventures

Lisa Gately, content marketing expert and Principal Analyst, Forrester Research

Marci Maddox, video platform expert and Research Vice President, IDC

Colin Dixon, digital media expert and strategic consultant, nScreenMedia

Ed Barton, sports and consumer media expert and Director, Caretta Research

Will Richmond, thought leader in the digital media, video, advertising, and technology industries, VideoNuze

“Streaming is entering a new age of expansion across platforms and devices and through organizations and content creators,” said Marc DeBevoise, CEO of Brightcove. “Media companies, brands, and organizations of all types are looking for ways to create differentiated streaming experiences that engage viewers and enable them to own their digital future. We designed the content of Play Season 1 to deliver the right insights for any company, brand, or creator to learn about what’s now and next in streaming.”

“As a filmmaker, I know how challenging it can be to bring a story to life, enroll others in your vision, and ensure your project gets made with integrity,” said Heder. “I’m honored to be joining Brightcove during PLAY Season 1, where I share my experiences throughout the production of CODA.”

“Before influencers were on the scene in the early 2000s, I created my own path and produced my own short video comedy content as a way to engage with audiences and grow my brand,” said Eichner. “Today, anyone with a smartphone can be a content creator, but to stand out, you need to produce compelling original content that drives engagement. I’m looking forward to sharing with current and aspiring content creators attending PLAY Season 1 how they can truly own their content and the channels they’re delivered on to maximize audience engagement.”

PLAY Season 1 will premiere beginning on November 8 at 10:00 AM EST on Brightcove+PLAY+TV, Brightcove’s streaming service dedicated to the impact of video and digital media. After the season premiere, all episodes will be available to stream on demand.

To view the agenda and to stay up to date with the latest on PLAY Season 1, sign up here.

