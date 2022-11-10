monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) (“monday.com”), a work operating system (Work OS) where organizations of any size can create the tools and processes they need to manage every aspect of their work, officially opened a new North American office in Miami at 2125 Biscayne Blvd with over 3,000 square feet. This location will provide key support for monday.com’s customers and serve as a critical hub for growing monday.com Partner Ecosystem across Latin America.

“We are big believers in working together, exchanging ideas and collaborating in a meaningful way,” said Mike Lamm, VP People, Americas, monday.com. “Having a local office where our key stakeholders across the region can come together is crucial for our success. Coming off the heels of our New York and Chicago office openings, we are beyond thrilled to begin flexing our collaborative muscle in person again, especially in the booming tech market that Miami has fostered.”

Following the same employee-first approach as both the New York City and Chicago office openings, the priority of the Miami office was to implement employee input and create a sense of community for the local staff. Bringing in influences of Miami culture, as well as the collaborative nature of the monday.com team, the office space offers various settings that accommodate all work styles without compromising a welcoming environment. Plus, monday.com is excited to join countless other technology companies who are opening up offices in Miami, and ready to encourage innovation in a new, vibrant location.

This year has seen multiple global office openings for the monday.com team as the company reignites the benefits of in-person connection. As an innovator in the future of work, the monday.com team made it a mission to prioritize in-person collaboration without sacrificing the comforts of flexible work. The opening of several US-based offices is the first step in bringing the best minds in the technology industry back together through a model that accurately reflects employee needs and the future of work.

“Miami is a great gateway to LATAM and a strategic region for us to support our customers and build strong relationships with our Partners ecosystem,” said Dror Spindel, Director of Channel Partnerships, Americas. “This office is the latest addition to monday.com’s expansion in North America, and will help our team tap into the vibrant community and creative culture of Miami not only for the office itself, but also the perspectives that our workers will bring to the table while serving our customers in the very best way.”

If you’re interested in learning more about monday.com and exploring career opportunities in North America, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fmonday.com%2Fcareers.

About monday.com

The monday.com Work OS is an open platform that democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build work management tools and software applications to fit their every need. The platform intuitively connects people to processes and systems, empowering teams to excel in every aspect of their work while creating an environment of transparency in business. monday.com has teams in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, London, Warsaw, Sydney, São Paulo, and Tokyo. The platform is fully customizable to suit any business vertical and is currently used by over 152,000 customers across over 200 industries in 200 countries and territories.

