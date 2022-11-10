Ooma%2C+Inc., a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced it has been selected by Inc. Business Media for the inaugural Power Partner Awards, honoring B2B organizations across the globe that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow.

The Power Partners Awards (https%3A%2F%2Fwww.inc.com%2Fpower-partner-awards%2F2022), featured in the November issue of Inc. magazine, recognizes 252 firms in communications, financial planning, marketing and advertising, logistics and security, as well as other areas of business.

All 252 companies received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups and focus on their core missions.

Inc. partnered with leading global social and media intelligence platform Meltwater to develop a proprietary methodology that uses sentiment from online conversations about organizations and translates it into numerical scores. Companies were evaluated on commitment, reliability, trust, creativity, supportiveness and other virtues that offer value to clients. Inc. also conducted surveys to gather client testimonials as part of the process.

“Trusted B2B partners such as Ooma provide guidance and expertise that founders rely on at various steps of their organization’s journey. Partners that possess a demonstrated ability to deliver quality support are at the core of entrepreneurship and help bring big ideas to life,” said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business Media.

Ooma supports small and mid-sized businesses with Ooma Office (https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ooma.com%2Fsmall-business-phone-systems%2F), a phone and communications service offering more than 50 curated features that is affordable, scalable and easy to install. Service plans start at $19.95 a month (excluding taxes and fees) per user with no long-term contract required. Customers have their choice of interface – conventional analog phones, IP phones, virtual service through the Ooma Office desktop and mobile apps, or any combination of the three. Advanced features such as a virtual receptionist, ring groups, videoconferencing, text messaging, call queues and multi-site access combine to make small businesses sound big.

“We’re honored to be named as one of Inc’s first Power Partners,” said Jim Gustke, vice president of marketing at Ooma. “Our long-standing mission is to democratize technology, giving small businesses access to the same platforms and tools as big enterprises. We’re especially appreciative of our customers, whose comments in public forums and responses to Inc.’s survey show that Ooma is delivering a service they truly value.”

About Inc. Business Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts and print. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Ooma, Inc.

Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) creates powerful connected experiences for businesses and consumers, delivered from its smart cloud-based SaaS platform. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma provides advanced voice and collaboration features including messaging, intelligent virtual attendants, and videoconferencing to help them run more efficiently. For consumers, Ooma’s residential phone service provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced functionality and integration with mobile devices. Learn more at www.ooma.com or www.ooma.ca in Canada.

