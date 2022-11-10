Fox Corporation (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX) and VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) today announced a multi-year expansion of their distribution partnership. The FOX Sports app is now available on VIZIO Smart TVs, joining Tubi, FOX Nation, and FOX NOW. As part of the agreement, the FOX Weather channel has been added to VIZIO WatchFree+, alongside existing FOX ad-supported channels LiveNOW and FOX Soul. VIZIO Ads will also have access to FOX’s premium inventory for audience-based opportunities with advertisers.

To celebrate the launch of FOX Sports, VIZIO’s Home Screen will feature a “sports blitz” creative execution highlighting live College Football and NFL games throughout the weekend of November 12-13. ​Built for the modern sports fan, the FOX Sports app is the home for streaming live and on-demand sports from FOX, FS1, FS2, and FOX Deportes all in one app. Every Live FOX Sports game and studio show is available to TV subscribers, making NFL, MLB, NASCAR, College Football, College Basketball, FIFA World Cup™, UEFA European Championships, CONCACAF Soccer, MLS, WWE, USFL, and Liga MX, as well as on-demand highlights of top moments from user-favorite shows and leagues all one click away.

Additionally, viewers now have access to even more FIFA World Cup™ content, with the launch of Tubi’s exclusive FIFA World Cup™ Linear FAST channel.

Expanded FAST Channel Line-Up

In addition to the FOX Sports app, FOX Weather is now available on WatchFree+, VIZIO’s free streaming service, joining LiveNOW from FOX and FOX Soul. Operated by FOX News Media, FOX Weather is a 24/7 free ad-supported television service (FAST) that builds upon FOX News Channel’s expansive news gathering units and FOX Television Stations’ resources. The channel offers users an innovative approach to forecasting with a combined 120 meteorologists and a comprehensive suite of weather products in addition to live programming.

“We are pleased to extend and expand our long-standing relationship with VIZIO as we bring FOX Weather and the FOX Sports app to VIZIO users and provide them with greater access to our industry-leading portfolio of news, sports and entertainment,” said BJ Elias, Executive Vice President, Distribution Advanced Services, Fox Corporation.

The expansion of FOX’s distribution agreement is a testament to VIZIO’s ability to reach millions of viewers with Home Screen-driven viewing experiences, data that informs programming and new ways to deliver relevant and unique advertising experiences across FOX’s premium apps and ad-supported programming.

“FOX and VIZIO have been working together for several years to bring audiences the best in entertainment. We are very pleased that our strategic relationship continues to grow, and our expanded agreement means VIZIO users can enjoy a wide range of sports, live events, news and lifestyle programming for years to come,” said Katherine Pond, Group Vice President of Platform Content & Partnerships at VIZIO.

VIZIO SmartCast users across America can now access FOX Weather on WatchFree+ and FOX Sports app on the Home Screen. Additionally, the Tubi app available on SmartCast now features more than 48,000 movies and TV shows including a growing library of Tubi originals.

VIZIO Smart TVs also include support for Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast built-in, allowing viewers to stream, control, and share content from their phone, tablet, or laptop directly onto the big screen. VIZIO is continuously enhancing the platform with new features and content, so users have endless entertainment options.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, our mission at VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. We are driving the future of televisions through our integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful operating system. We also offer a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. Our platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to connect with the right audience.

For more information, visit VIZIO.com and follow VIZIO on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Fox Corporation

Fox Corporation produces and distributes compelling news, sports, and entertainment content through its primary iconic domestic brands, including FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment, FOX Television Stations, and leading AVOD service Tubi. These brands hold cultural significance with consumers and commercial importance for distributors and advertisers. The breadth and depth of our footprint allows us to deliver content that engages and informs audiences, develop deeper consumer relationships, and create more compelling product offerings. FOX maintains an impressive track record of news, sports, and entertainment industry success that shapes our strategy to capitalize on existing strengths and invest in new initiatives. For more information about Fox Corporation, please visit www.FoxCorporation.com.

