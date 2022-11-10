National Vision, Inc., the nation’s second largest optical retailer providing quality, affordable eye care and eyewear, announced today that it is now accepting applications for its annual scholarship program, providing eligible optometry students with a chance to win a $7,500 scholarship.

In the program’s eighth year, National Vision has challenged students to share their perspective on “Increasing Access to Care Through Remote Exams.” Third- and fourth-year optometry students may submit written or video essays on the topic, offering their take on how remote care can help overcome common barriers to receiving quality eye care, as well as how practicing remotely can benefit optometrists.

“The COVID-19 pandemic forced the healthcare community to adapt how we provide care to patients, which led to remote care becoming more commonly utilized by both doctors and patients,” said Alex Louw, Chief Medical Officer, National Vision. “There have been incredible technological advancements over the past few years that have helped us overcome many geographical, physical, and financial barriers that have prevented patients from receiving necessary eye care for far too long. We know firsthand that eye health can be a critical indicator of other health issues, and we hope that this next generation of optometrists will continue to champion remote care so that even more patients can prioritize not just their eyes, but their overall health as well.”

Submissions for the 2022-2023 scholarship program are open via %3Cb%3ENational+Vision%26rsquo%3Bs+scholarship+program+portal%3C%2Fb%3E to students in good standing with an optometry school in the U.S., Puerto Rico, or Canada. Three scholarships will be awarded: the first-place $7,500 scholarship, along with two runner-up scholarships of $2,500 each. Within the written or short video essays, students are encouraged to share their perspective on the importance of remote eye care and how they plan to embrace evolving technologies as a primary eye care practitioner.

To qualify, entries must be submitted no later than January 31, 2023. Winners will be announced by March 1, 2023. Additional information about the program and entry requirements is available on the portal, hosted through Eyes on Eyecare, via a collaborative partnership: http%3A%2F%2Fnvscholarship.eyesoneyecare.com%2F.

About National Vision Holdings, Inc.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) is the second largest optical retail company (by sales) in the United States with over 1,300 stores in 44 states and Puerto Rico. With a mission of helping people by making quality eye care and eyewear more affordable and accessible, the company operates five retail brands: America%26rsquo%3Bs+Best+Contacts+%26amp%3B+Eyeglasses, Eyeglass+World, Vision+Centers inside select Walmart stores, and Vista Opticals inside select+Fred+Meyer+stores and on select+military+bases, and several e-commerce websites, offering a variety of products and services for customers’ eye care needs. For more information, please visit www.nationalvision.com.

