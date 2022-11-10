SAN CARLOS, Calif., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxcyte, Inc. ( PCVX), a clinical-stage vaccine innovation company engineering high-fidelity vaccines to protect humankind from the consequences of bacterial diseases, announced today that Company management will participate in and host one-on-one meetings at the following investor conferences:



Guggenheim 4th Annual Immunology and Neurology Conference

November 14-15, 2022

Fireside Chat will take place live on Monday, November 14 at 1:35PM ET



Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

November 15-17, 2022

Fireside Chat will take place live on Wednesday, November 16 at 12:20PM GMT / 7:20AM ET



Evercore ISI 5th Annual HealthCONx Conference

November 29-December 1, 2022

Fireside Chat will take place live on Wednesday, November 30 at 12:10pm ET



The webcast of these presentations can be accessed through the Investors & Media section of the Company’s website at http://investors.vaxcyte.com. A replay of each webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the conference.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte is a vaccine innovation company engineering high-fidelity vaccines to protect humankind from the consequences of bacterial diseases. The Company is developing broad-spectrum conjugate and novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Vaxcyte’s lead candidate, VAX-24, is a 24-valent, broad-spectrum, carrier-sparing pneumococcal conjugate vaccine being developed for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. Vaxcyte is re-engineering the way highly complex vaccines are made through modern synthetic techniques, including advanced chemistry and the XpressCFTM cell-free protein synthesis platform, exclusively licensed from Sutro Biopharma, Inc. Unlike conventional cell-based approaches, the Company’s system for producing difficult-to-make proteins and antigens is intended to accelerate its ability to efficiently create and deliver high-fidelity vaccines with enhanced immunological benefits. Vaxcyte’s pipeline also includes VAX-XP, a PCV with coverage of 31 strains; VAX-A1, a prophylactic vaccine candidate designed to prevent Group A Strep infections; and VAX-PG, a therapeutic vaccine candidate designed to slow or stop the progression of periodontal disease. Vaxcyte is driven to eradicate or treat invasive bacterial infections, which have serious and costly health consequences when left unchecked.

