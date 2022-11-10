Simulations+Plus (Nasdaq: SLP) today announced its final donation in celebration of 25 years in business. During this 25th anniversary year, which commenced in July 2021, teams of long-tenured Simulations Plus employees researched various organizations and selected recipients aligned with the Company’s vision, mission, and values. This fourth and final $25,000 donation was made to Girls+Who+Code, an international organization headquartered in New York, NY, with more than 8,500 programs worldwide dedicated to closing the gender gap in technology. The donation was made on August 16, 2022.

“We are excited to close out our 25th anniversary celebration with this $25,000 donation to Girls Who Code,” said Lindsay+Luke, Human Resources Director for Simulations Plus. “Their main mission, to close the gender gap in STEM, is one that closely aligns with our continued commitment to diversity and inclusion. As an organization where women make up 52% percent of our scientific staff, it’s important that we continue to encourage and support girls from a young age to grow in these fields, and we look forward to more opportunities to partner with Girls Who Code in the future.”

“At Girls Who Code, we know that to change what a programmer looks like and does, we must continue to make STEM accessible to all our students, especially those from historically underrepresented groups and low-income communities,” said Dr. Tarika Barrett, CEO of Girls Who Code. “We are grateful to Simulations Plus for supporting our mission to close the gender gap in tech and providing our students with resources to thrive in their classrooms, communities, and beyond.”

About Girls Who Code

Girls Who Code is an international nonprofit organization working to close the gender gap in technology, and leading the movement to inspire, educate, and equip students who identify as girls or nonbinary with the computing skills needed to pursue 21st century opportunities. Since launching in 2012, Girls Who Code has reached 500,000 students through our in-person and virtual programming, and 115,000 of our alumni are college-aged or early career professionals. Girls Who Code has sparked culture change through marketing campaigns and advocacy efforts, generating 14 billion engagements globally. In 2019, the organization was named the #1 Most Innovative Non-Profit on Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies list, and in 2022 was named one of The NonProfit Times’ Best Nonprofits to Work For.

About Simulations Plus

Serving clients worldwide for more than 25 years, Simulations Plus is a leading provider in the biosimulation market providing software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development, research, and regulatory submissions. We offer solutions that bridge machine learning, physiologically based pharmacokinetics, quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology, and population PK/PD modeling approaches. Our technology is licensed and applied by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and regulatory agencies worldwide. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com. Follow us on LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube.

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)

We focus our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts where we can have the most positive impact. To learn more about our latest initiatives and priorities, please visit our website to read our ESG+Report.

