Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (the “Company” or “Bowman”) (NASDAQ: BWMN), today announced that Bruce Labovitz, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the upcoming Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference on Wednesday November 16, 2022 at the Westin Dallas Downtown in Dallas, Texas. Bowman’s presentation is scheduled to begin at 3:45 p.m. CT. The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed through the conference host’s main website here and will be posted on the Bowman+Investor+Relations+website following the event. Management will also be available for one-on-ones and small group meetings throughout the day.

As a reminder, the Company will release financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, after the U.S. financial markets close on Thursday, November 10, 2022. The Company will host a webcast to discuss its third quarter results at 9:00 a.m. ET on Friday, November 11, 2022. Bowman Chairman and CEO, Gary Bowman and Chief Financial Officer, Bruce Labovitz will host the call followed by a question-and-answer session. Links to the live webcast of the event and subsequent replay of the event will be available on the Bowman+Investor+Relations+website.

