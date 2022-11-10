Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN) introduces an all-new Holiday Roast Box to help customers continue their holiday celebrations. Available with or without a subscription, the meal kit is part of Blue Apron’s limited-time, seasonal offerings, and features an assortment of festive recipes with decadent ingredients.

“Inspired by a classic English roast, our version delivers a show stopping meal with restaurant-quality ingredients for a fine dining experience, without spending hours of active cooking time in the kitchen,” said John Adler, Blue Apron’s Vice President of Culinary. “The culinary team designs our seasonal boxes with ease and efficiency in mind, and with the intent that each recipe is simple for customers to prepare, regardless of their skill level.”

The menu is anchored around a pasture raised beef tenderloin that is cooked using a reverse sear technique to yield a perfect result. In addition, elements of the box can be prepared ahead of time, like the cheesy potato bake and creamy spinach and kale.

The Holiday Roast Box serves up to 8—the full menu includes:

Roast Beef Tenderloin with Sherry-Dijon Pan Sauce

Cheesy Potato Bake with Crème Fraîche & Caramelized Onions

Honey-Orange Glazed Rainbow Carrots with Pistachios & Mint

Creamy Spinach & Kale with Thyme & Crispy Onions

Apple-Cranberry Trifle with Coconut Custard & Candied Pistachios

Available to ship starting November 28 through the end of the year, the Holiday Roast Box can be ordered as part of a subscription through the website and mobile app, and without a subscription on Blue Apron’s Market, Walmart.com and Amazon.com.

To place an order, visit cook.ba%2Fholidayroast.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron’s vision is Better Living Through Better Food™. Launched in 2012, Blue Apron offers fresh, chef-designed meals that empower home cooks to embrace their culinary curiosity, challenge their abilities in the kitchen and see what a difference cooking quality food can make in their lives. Blue Apron is a carbon-neutral meal-kit company and is focused on bringing incredible recipes to its customers, while promoting planetary and dietary wellness for everyone.

