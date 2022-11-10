BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMAC Holdings, Inc. ( BACK) (“IMAC” or the “Company”), announces today it has launched an e-commerce platform to retail its vitamin and supplement products to consumers nationwide. IMAC recently launched Vita Eternum, an organic, whole-food supplement line using a “seed to bottle” manufacturing process which can now be purchased online at www.vitaeternum.com.



The Vita Eternum vitamin and supplement product line includes USDA certified organic Sleep and Stress ashwagandha, Women’s Multivitamin, and Men’s Multivitamin as well as an unflavored Multi Collagen Protein and Back Multivitamin. The Vita Eternum products retail between $29 and $49 per unit.

“We are excited about expanding the availability of our Vita Eternum product to consumers seeking quality organic supplements online,” said Jeff Ervin, Chief Executive Officer. “Not only does the supplement line align with the health interests of the average IMAC patient, but retailing the product online also allows us to expand our consumer universe through wholesale and affiliate partners.”

IBISWorld estimates that the domestic vitamin and supplement market will generate $37.2 billion in annual sales in 2022.

About IMAC Holdings, Inc.

IMAC Holdings owns and manages health and wellness centers that deliver sports medicine, orthopedic care, and restorative joint and tissue therapies for movement restricting pain and neurodegenerative diseases. IMAC is comprised of three business segments: outpatient medical centers, The Back Space, and a clinical research division. With treatments to address both young and aging populations, IMAC Holdings owns or manages outpatient medical clinics that deliver regenerative rehabilitation services as a minimally invasive approach to acute and chronic musculoskeletal and neurological health problems. IMAC’s The Back Company retail spinal health and wellness treatment centers deliver chiropractic care within Walmart locations. IMAC’s research division is currently conducting a Phase I clinical trial evaluating a mesenchymal stem cell therapy candidate for bradykinesia due to Parkinson’s disease. For more information visit www.imacholdings.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “may,” “will,” “should” or other comparable terms, are based largely on IMAC's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond IMAC's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the skills and experience necessary to meet customers’ requirements, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. IMAC encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in its registration statement and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information contained in this press release will in fact occur.

IMAC Press Contact:

Laura Fristoe

[email protected]