Bowlero Corp., (NYSE: BOWL) the global leader in bowling entertainment, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Sabre Lanes in Wisconsin and has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire The Big Event in New Jersey. With today’s announcement, the Company has completed 13 acquisitions so far in calendar year 2022, and has a pipeline of four definitive agreements outstanding.

Sabre Lanes is Bowlero Corp.’s 3rd completed acquisition in Wisconsin in 2022. This center is located in Menasha, WI and is home to 48 lanes of bowling, event spaces that accommodate 30-300 guests, a full kitchen and multiple bars located throughout the center. Sabre Lanes will officially open under Bowlero Corp.’s management during the weekend of November 5th.

On the East Coast, Bowlero Corp. continues its growth with the upcoming acquisition of The Big Event in Cherry Hill, NJ. The Big Event is a 36 lane center featuring billiards, ping pong, shuffleboard, arcade games and VIP private event rooms. Also located in this center is Erlton Social Craft Bar & Kitchen, a contemporary dining experience known for its vibrant atmosphere, unique menu and selection of craft beers and cocktails. The completion of this acquisition is expected in early calendar 2023.

Brett Parker, President & Chief Financial Officer of Bowlero Corp. stated, “Today’s announcement further illustrates our commitment to expansion via acquiring new locations across the country and furthering our presence opportunistically in markets such as Wisconsin and New Jersey. We look forward to welcoming these locations into our growing footprint.”

About Bowlero Corp

Bowlero Corp. is the global leader in bowling entertainment, media, and events. With more than 300 bowling centers across North America, Bowlero Corp. serves more than 27 million guests each year through a family of brands that includes Bowlero, Bowlmor Lanes, and AMF. In 2019, Bowlero Corp. acquired the Professional Bowlers Association, the major league of bowling, which boasts thousands of members and millions of fans across the globe. For more information on Bowlero Corp., please visit BowleroCorp.com

