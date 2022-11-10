Company recognized for its substantial commitment to customers and community

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress ( PRGS), the trusted provider of application development and infrastructure software, today announced that CEO Yogesh Gupta will ring the opening bell at the Nasdaq tomorrow, Friday, November 4 at 9:15 a.m. ET. The event, which will be broadcast from the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square and streamed live on Nasdaq.com and Facebook, celebrates Progress as a company that effectively executes on its Total Growth Strategy, while at the same time embracing Corporate Social Responsibility as a key tenet of its business.



“At Progress, our North Star is people, because people power Progress. We work hard to sustain our culture of belonging where people not only feel appreciated for what they do, but for who they are,” said Yogesh Gupta, CEO, Progress. “Having an inclusive culture engages every employee because they’re valued and respected. In turn, they drive the success of our customers and our business. I’m proud of everything we’ve been able to accomplish and am thrilled to share this Nasdaq bell ringing with Progressers around the world.”

Dedicated to propelling business forward in a technology-driven world, Progress helps businesses drive faster cycles of innovation, fuel momentum and accelerate their path to success by delivering products to develop the applications they need, deploy where and how they want and manage it all safely and securely. That is why hundreds of thousands of enterprises run their high-impact applications on Progress technology. Its focus on driving customer success is also why year-to-date, Progress is the 6th best-performing stock among the 113 companies in the iShares Expanded-Tech Software Sector ETF.

Success in business also requires more than delivering the best products and making customers successful—it requires driving social justice and economic equality for all. For Progress, that means building an inclusive culture, having equity and fairness throughout the business and supporting global organizations such as AnitaB.org, whose primary aim is to recruit, retain and advance women in technology and SOS Children’s Villages, providing humanitarian and developmental assistance to children in need. Progress also fosters inclusion through its Women in STEM scholarship series, which supports the education of the next generation of technology leaders around the world.

Progress’ people-centric culture and its CSR program have earned the company top marks from some of the most notable organizations in the world. This includes nearly 50 awards as a best employer and good corporate citizen, worldwide. Progress will celebrate these many achievements during the Nasdaq opening bell ringing ceremony on November 4. The company has been publicly traded on the Nasdaq for more than 30 years and this will be its 15th time ringing the opening bell.

For more information about Progress for Tomorrow, read the full Progress CSR Report and for career opportunities, go to https://www.progress.com/company/careers.

About Progress

Dedicated to propelling business forward in a technology-driven world, Progress ( PRGS) helps businesses drive faster cycles of innovation, fuel momentum and accelerate their path to success. As the trusted provider of the best products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact applications, Progress enables customers to develop the applications and experiences they need, deploy where and how they want and manage it all safely and securely. Hundreds of thousands of enterprises, including 1,700 software companies and 3.5 million developers, depend on Progress to achieve their goals—with confidence. Learn more at www.progress.com , and follow us on LinkedIn , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

Progress is a trademark or registered trademark of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the US and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.