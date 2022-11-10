VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHARC International Systems Inc. (CSE: SHRC) (FSE: IWIA) ( INTWF) ("SHARC Energy" or the "Company"), a world leader in wastewater energy transfer (“WET”), is pleased to announce its PIRANHA T15 WET system will be installed in Aura’s 21 slope-side residences, powered 100% by renewable energy resources within the residential building. Aura’s team is led by East West Partners, a developer of high-end mountain resort communities, and supported by SHARC Energy’s Colorado distributor, LONG Building Technologies. It is anticipated this unit will ship in Q2 2023.



The PIRANHA WET system, best suited for stand-alone buildings, is an electrical hot water system that extracts thermal energy from wastewater and uses the energy to reheat the water used in the building. The WET system significantly reduces greenhouse gas emissions and provides energy and cost savings. The PIRANHA WET system is the first of its kind in the HVAC market and has redefined green building innovation, with every dollar of energy used to operate the system generating approximately four dollars of output.

Once completed, Aura will be the fourth installation of a SHARC system in Colorado, supporting the state’s goal of reducing carbon emissions by 90% from the building sector by 2050. SHARC Energy’s PIRANHA systems are installed in the Boulder Commons Phase II project, a 98,000-square-foot development consisting of offices and multi-family residential buildings and 30PRL Apartments, a 120-unit affordable housing project in Boulder. The SHARC series, an industrial-sized WET system is installed in National Western Center, an innovative 250-acre campus hub in Denver that will source nearly 90 percent of its heating and cooling from a recycled source of thermal energy and prevent 2,600 metric tons of carbon dioxide from being emitted into the atmosphere each year.

Lynn Mueller, SHARC Energy’s Chairman & CEO commented: “We are proud to support Snowmass Base Village and its latest project Aura in building ultra-efficient, all-electric homes that use 100% renewable energy sources resulting in zero on-going carbon emissions from the building itself. Our hope is that it will inspire other ski villages to utilize WET systems in their buildings to have a direct positive impact on the environment. We are also excited about our increasing footprint in Colorado, an important market for SHARC Energy, and globally, as developers realize the importance of recovering and reusing the thermal energy from wastewater to build Net Zero Energy buildings.”

There are nearly 30 SHARC and PIRANHA WET systems installed or in progress in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and Australia helping residential and commercial buildings and district energy systems meet their sustainability goals.

SHARC International Systems Inc. is the world leader in energy transfer with wastewater. SHARC Energy's systems recycle and reject thermal energy from wastewater, generating one of the most energy-efficient and economical systems for heating, cooling and hot water production for commercial, residential, and industrial buildings.

