BioMarin to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

PR Newswire

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Nov. 3, 2022

  • Credit Suisse 31st Annual Healthcare Conference 2022: November 8th, 8:35amPT/11:35amET, in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
  • 13th Annual Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2022: November 16th, 8:35amGMT, in London, England

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced that management will present at two upcoming investor conferences. To access the live webcasts, please visit: https://investors.biomarin.com/. An archived version of the presentations will also be available through the Company's website for a limited time following the conference.

About BioMarin

BioMarin is a global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare disorders. The company's portfolio consists of seven commercialized products and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates.

For additional information, please visit www.biomarin.com. Information on BioMarin's website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Investors

Media

Traci McCarty

Debra Charlesworth

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

(415) 455-7558

415) 455-7451

